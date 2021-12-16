Teivis Tuioti receives an offer to play for his father at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Teivis Tuioti has received an offer to play for his father at Nebraska.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound son of NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti announced Thursday night he received an offer from NU.

Teivis, who had two tackles this year at Nevada, has three years of eligibility remaining.

He had 73 tackles and two sacks as a senior at Lincoln Southeast in 2019.

He redshirted in 2020 — a year than didn’t count toward eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-related rules — and played in five games this season.

Teivis’ younger brother, Teitum, is a 2023 prospect at Lincoln Southeast that Nebraska is recruiting as an outside linebacker.

