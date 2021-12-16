 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teivis Tuioti receives an offer to play for his father at Nebraska
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Teivis Tuioti receives an offer to play for his father at Nebraska

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins recap a small but busy signing day for Nebraska football. The crew also gives their impressions after meeting the Huskers' new assistant coaches this week. As the transfer portal turns, they look at where Nebraska stands with a possible quarterback addition. They close the show with a look at a rumor laced week with Nebraska basketball.

LINCOLN — Teivis Tuioti has received an offer to play for his father at Nebraska.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound son of NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti announced Thursday night he received an offer from NU.

Teivis, who had two tackles this year at Nevada, has three years of eligibility remaining.

He had 73 tackles and two sacks as a senior at Lincoln Southeast in 2019.

He redshirted in 2020 — a year than didn’t count toward eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-related rules — and played in five games this season.

Teivis’ younger brother, Teitum, is a 2023 prospect at Lincoln Southeast that Nebraska is recruiting as an outside linebacker.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story