Tennessee Titans sign former Husker Chris Jones

Former Nebraska cornerback Chris Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Jones was a free agent, and the 2021 season will be his fourth in the NFL. Terms of his deal with the Titans were not disclosed, but he made a base salary of about $441,000 last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota claimed him off waivers in October last year. He played in eight games with three starts for the Vikings.

Jones went undrafted in 2018 and was picked up by the Detroit Lions but didn't make the team's season-opening roster. He then joined the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad and eventually made the active roster for three games that season.

In 2019 he played in 11 games with three starts for the Cardinals. He returned to Detroit to start the 2020 season and appeared in one game before getting placed on waivers.

Jones started 26 games during his Nebraska career from 2014-17. He battled back from a knee injury he suffered in July 2017 to play the second half of his senior season. Jones earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2016 when he had three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 37 tackles, including three for loss and one sack.

