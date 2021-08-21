 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Test your Husker football knowledge with the Go Big Red crossword puzzle
0 comments
HUSKER FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Test your Husker football knowledge with the Go Big Red crossword puzzle

What does the Magic 8-Ball project for the Huskers in 2021? Take a look.

Do you love Husker football and crosswords? Then our Go Big Red crossword puzzle is perfect for you.

To fit with the theme of our annual preview section — A Whole New Game — we crafted a crossword puzzle to let you test your Nebraska football knowledge in a new and fun way. All of the clues and answers have a connection to football or the Huskers.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Click the "Start Puzzling!" button below to launch the crossword. Once you do, the puzzle will pop up in this window. Click the button in the top left corner to turn on error checking to see if your answers are correct as you go. Click the button in the top right to see the list of clues.

You can also click here for the printable version so you can print it out from home and fill it in with a pen or pencil.

And click here for the answer key.

Interested in more Husker puzzle fun? Try to solve our World Jumble below. Answers can be found here.

Husker Jumble
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert