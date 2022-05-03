Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew commits to Nebraska

Nebraska took another significant step toward restocking its depleted defensive line Tuesday as Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew announced his commitment to the Huskers.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder has one year of eligibility remaining following two seasons at Iowa Western and two more with the Red Raiders. NU lands his services over other schools the defender visited this spring in TCU, Indiana and Illinois. Drew was in Lincoln late last month.

Drew, a Kansas City native who played at Raytown High School, walked on at Iowa Western as an unrated prospect and quickly established himself as a starter. In two falls he collected 97 tackles — 23.5 for loss, including 14.5 sacks — along with five forced fumbles and two recoveries, earning NJCAA All-America status and a consensus three-star ranking.

He chose Texas Tech over contenders including Maryland, North Texas and SMU and also visited Nebraska in November 2019. He played in 23 total games with the Big 12 program, starting 11 times in 2021 while recording 34 tackles and seven quarterback hurries along with a fumble recovery as an interior defender.

Nebraska added 10 portal transfers between the end of last season and spring ball and remains in the hunt for additional help within the defensive front seven. This is true even after it secured a major piece along the D-line in TCU transfer and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis, who committed to the Huskers on Saturday and will join the team in late May.

Drew arrives as an interior lineman in a four-man front and helps further shore up a defensive line that has been hammered by attrition in recent months. Starter Ben Stille graduated while four other potential 2022 starters left with remaining eligibility in Damion Daniels (NFL draft), Deontre Thomas (left football), Jordon Riley (transferred to Oregon) and Casey Rogers (entered portal). Reserve scholarship player Tate Wildeman also retired from football.

The position lost coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon in the offseason and NU replaced him by moving Mike Dawson from outside linebackers/special teams coordinator. Prior to Mathis's commitment, Dawson and Nebraska had just one defensive lineman with starting experience in Ty Robinson (11 starts in 23 total games) among seven scholarship players. The rest of the remaining group of underclassmen has appeared in 16 combined contests, almost all in late reserve roles.

Drew had a dozen Division I starts at Tech. He becomes the first former Iowa Western player to receive a scholarship at Nebraska since the junior-college began fielding a football team in 2009.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.