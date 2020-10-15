The 1970 Huskers didn't just have one great QB. They had two

They were friendly competitors — Tagge, 30 pounds heavier, became the better passer over time, while Brownson was the quicker runner — and dedicated to the success of the team.

“It couldn’t happen today,” Brownson said. "As soon as you started doing that, one of the two quarterbacks would transfer. As soon as you didn’t proclaim a starter, no matter what, and you started rotating quarterbacks, chances are good the quarterbacks of today, one would be gone, he’d transfer some place.

“Back in those days you had loyalty to the school you signed with. And you didn’t think about changing schools or going somewhere else or even looking to be successful someplace else. You wanted to contribute the best way you could.”

Nebraska had a two-deep full of starters, Brownson said. Players so good that, in 1970 and 1971, the second-best team in the nation might have been the Husker backups. How many teams had Joe Orduna, Jeff Kinney, Johnny Rodgers and Ingles as skill players on the same team? How many had NU’s wealth of talent on defense?

“My contribution is something that I relished,” Brownson said. “I played the game the way it was intended to be played, I contributed what I could contribute as much as anybody did.”