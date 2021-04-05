The competition has begun to be Nebraska's lead running back

Ryan Held doesn’t have to wait for any running backs to arrive this summer, and he said that’s perhaps the best thing about this particular spring camp.

The guys who will run the ball for Nebraska next fall are here now, competing against each other. Six scholarship players and at least three walk-ons.

There’s no depth chart or "bell cow" right now, Held said, but he needs two or three to emerge from that large group. NU’s top two running backs from last season are gone — Dedrick Mills and Wan’Dale Robinson — and what remains is a largely unproven collection of players who have to do better than Nebraska did in 2020.

"It wasn’t good enough, we've got to get more production out of that position, we have to," Held said flatly. "We have to be able to run the ball and be consistent in seeing our cuts and to really be an asset to our offense. ... For various reasons — injuries, inconsistencies — we weren’t consistent at that position. So I’ve got to get it right. We’ve got to get it right.”

The running backs have been a mess of injuries and off-the-field issues for the last two seasons, which repeatedly forced Nebraska to use Robinson, a wide receiver, as a back. Robinson transferred to Kentucky in the offseason in part because he was no longer interested in filling the running back role.