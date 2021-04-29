'The fans were crazy': QB prospect Reese Mooney set to attend his second Husker football game

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s spring game Saturday won’t be the first time Reese Mooney, a Class of 2023 prospect, visits Memorial Stadium. The three-star pro-style quarterback attended a Husker-Wisconsin game when he was 7 with his father, who is a “diehard Husker fan.”
“The fans were crazy, that's all I remember,” Mooney said.
The Denham Springs, Louisiana, product is excited to see how Memorial Stadium has changed since then, when the east side of the stadium was under construction. Mooney is also eager to be reunited with the fans.
Mooney is rated as the No. 3 QB in Louisiana, according to 247Sports composite. An accurate passer, the quarterback prides himself on speed, his ability to run out of the pocket and extend plays “just like Nebraska does” and his arm strength.
He is also a highly recruited baseball prospect, and decommit from Houston’s baseball team earlier in April.
“I thought I could bring my talents somewhere better in the long run,” he said.
Mooney and his family drove 16 hours to Lincoln on Thursday. On Friday, they will attend Nebraska’s baseball game against Rutgers. Coach Will Bolt has also been “heavily recruiting” Mooney as a shortstop or third baseman. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder said he wants to play both sports in college. He has offers from Georgia, LSU and Illinois among others, and is looking forward to seeing Nebraska’s campus, as well.
“My most important thing is to go look at the school,” he said. “Academics is my No. 1 thing. ... I got a 3.9 GPA.”
When announcing his NU offer, Mooney called the Huskers his “childhood dream school.”
“I just grew to be a pretty good Nebraska fan,” Mooney said. “I've always liked Nebraska and just the culture and the fan base as well.”
David Borchers, DT
For Borchers, the 2021 season will likely help schools decide what side of the ball he could make the most impact on. Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas State talk to the 6-4, 250-pound lineman weekly but none defined what position he would play.
“Because I didn't get any offensive snaps last year, but I believe I'm just as valuable on offense as defense," he said. "After this season, I’ll probably find out what colleges want me as.”
The three-star athlete, who is listed as a defensive tackle by 247Sports, has a big frame that he'll be able to add to with strength and conditioning and nutrition programs in college.
Borchers is explosive and fast for his size. His Hudl film shows him being double-teamed to no success. He even recovered a fumble in his team’s end zone for a touchdown for North Scott High in Eldridge, Iowa.
Payton Kruse, a 2022 running back and Borchers' teammate, will also be traveling down to Lincoln for the spring game.
The lineman is excited to finally be in Memorial Stadium and experience the fans he has heard so much about.
“I'm ready to see what the crowd looks like there,” Borchers said. “Because I've heard really good things about (how) there's always sold-out stands and just looking for a great atmosphere and being able to see the school and what campus looks like as well as with the team and see how they perform.”
Teitum Tuioti, DE
Tuioti is already very familiar with the program and defensive line coach Tony Tuitoi, his father. The 6-2, 205-pound defensive end terrorized quarterbacks during his sophomore season at Lincoln Southeast. He forced 5½ sacks, 45 tackles and three pass breakups in nine games.
Tuioti also has offers from Boise State, Mississippi, Utah State and Washington. His older brother, Teivis, is a defensive tackle at Nevada.
Shelton Sampson Jr., WR
Sampson, a four-star receiver, is making his way to Memorial Stadium from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 6-4, 181-pounder is the No. 5 wide receiver in the country and the No. 3 prospect in Louisiana's Class of 2023.
He's lanky, fast and has good hands. Sampson is capable of snagging balls above and occasionally around receivers. Sampson and Mooney occasionally train together.
“He's got speed,” Mooney said. “He's got height. He can catch. He can do it all. He's 6-4, 190 and runs a 4.3 (40-yard dash).
"I mean, he's a crazy athlete.”
Sampson committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. The No. 49 nationally ranked recruit has offers from LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and, most recently, Tennessee. Nebraska extended an offer Wednesday.
Maverick Noonan, DE
Noonan won’t have to travel far from his home in Omaha to Memorial Stadium.
The 6-5, 210-pound defensive end from Elkhorn South consistently pressured opponents last season. While Noonan is currently too light to be a college defensive end or lineman, he has a big, tall frame that can support more weight. There is also potential to move to outside linebacker. Noonan, the son of Danny Noonan, has offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Michigan State and Nebraska.
Jaden Hamm, TE
Nebraska is continuing to recruit talented and big-framed tight ends. Hamm is the latest on their list for the 2023 class and moves well for his size (6-6, 215 pounds).
The four-star prospect from Eudora, Kansas, is being recruited as a tight end but only had two receptions for 6 yards in 10 games as a sophomore. So why tight end?
He is an exceptional blocker, recording 12 pancake blocks in 2020. Hamm also had 61 total tackles and seven tackles for loss while lining up at defensive end or outside linebacker. He has offers from Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Penn State and most recently, Michigan. The tight end also attended Nebraska’s open practice April 17.
Dae’vonn Hall, WR
Hall — the Class of 2024’s only representative at the spring game — didn’t play an extensive amount for Bellevue West during his freshman season but still managed to come up big.
The 6-2, 173-pound receiver recorded six receptions for 104 yards. He also had an 84-yard touchdown run. After a promising freshman campaign with the Thunderbirds, who lost to Kearney in the state quarterfinal, it's clear why Iowa and Nebraska have offered Hall this early in his high school career.