'The fans were crazy': QB prospect Reese Mooney set to attend his second Husker football game

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s spring game Saturday won’t be the first time Reese Mooney, a Class of 2023 prospect, visits Memorial Stadium. The three-star pro-style quarterback attended a Husker-Wisconsin game when he was 7 with his father, who is a “diehard Husker fan.”

“The fans were crazy, that's all I remember,” Mooney said.

The Denham Springs, Louisiana, product is excited to see how Memorial Stadium has changed since then, when the east side of the stadium was under construction. Mooney is also eager to be reunited with the fans.

Mooney is rated as the No. 3 QB in Louisiana, according to 247Sports composite. An accurate passer, the quarterback prides himself on speed, his ability to run out of the pocket and extend plays “just like Nebraska does” and his arm strength.

He is also a highly recruited baseball prospect, and decommit from Houston’s baseball team earlier in April.

“I thought I could bring my talents somewhere better in the long run,” he said.