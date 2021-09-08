The first two weeks of Big Ten games were a TV ratings bonanza

The Big Ten made a big TV impact in the opening two weekends of college football.
In Nebraska's 30-22 loss to Illinois during Week Zero, the league had four games with at least two million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch, which tracks ratings for the season.
The Huskers' Aug. 28 game with Illinois, held in an exclusive window, got a 1.9 rating and 3.217 million viewers on Fox. It's one of Nebraska's most-viewed games in recent years.
The Big Ten was led by the Ohio State-Minnesota game, which snagged a 3.5 rating and 6.295 million viewers on Fox. Wisconsin-Penn State, also on Fox, had 5.409 million viewers and a 3.0 rating. Michigan State's 38-21 win over Northwestern, got a little more than 2 million viewers. SMW did not have numbers for the Iowa-Indiana matchup that ended up on Big Ten Network, but ESPN's broadcast of a Michigan rout over Western Michigan got a .9 rating and 1.623 million viewers.
The highest-rated game of the opening weekend was Georgia's 10-3 win over Clemson (8.863 million viewers), and Notre Dame's 41-38 thriller over Florida State, with 7.751 million viewers.
