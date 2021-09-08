 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The first two weeks of Big Ten games were a TV ratings bonanza
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

The first two weeks of Big Ten games were a TV ratings bonanza

Nebraska's Braxton Clark likes to play every team like they are Ohio State

The Big Ten made a big TV impact in the opening two weekends of college football.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

In Nebraska's 30-22 loss to Illinois during Week Zero, the league had four games with at least two million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch, which tracks ratings for the season.

The Huskers' Aug. 28 game with Illinois, held in an exclusive window, got a 1.9 rating and 3.217 million viewers on Fox. It's one of Nebraska's most-viewed games in recent years.

The Big Ten was led by the Ohio State-Minnesota game, which snagged a 3.5 rating and 6.295 million viewers on Fox. Wisconsin-Penn State, also on Fox, had 5.409 million viewers and a 3.0 rating. Michigan State's 38-21 win over Northwestern, got a little more than 2 million viewers. SMW did not have numbers for the Iowa-Indiana matchup that ended up on Big Ten Network, but ESPN's broadcast of a Michigan rout over Western Michigan got a .9 rating and 1.623 million viewers.

The highest-rated game of the opening weekend was Georgia's 10-3 win over Clemson (8.863 million viewers), and Notre Dame's 41-38 thriller over Florida State, with 7.751 million viewers.

Videos: Watch all the key moments from Nebraska's Monday press conference

Check out all the video from the Monday Nebraska press conference including John Cook previewing Husker volleyball's huge match with Creighton. Scott Frost and several players look ahead to Nebraska's challenge against Buffalo. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert