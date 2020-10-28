LINCOLN — The football gods appear to want a word with Nebraska coach Scott Frost just about every season.

Frost has been a head coach for five years. Either weather or a global pandemic has altered his team’s schedule in four of those seasons.

The latest twist: Wisconsin canceling its game with Nebraska because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases on its football team. The Big Ten’s compressed eight-game schedule won’t allow for the game to be rescheduled, so it’s been marked as a “no contest” on the slate.

Technically, it’s the fourth time in five seasons that Frost has had canceled.

In 2017, while at Central Florida, Frost watched Hurricane Irma cancel two of UCF’s non-conference home games with Georgia Tech and Maine. UCF replaced one of those non-conference tilts with a game against Austin Peay, while the Maine game was canceled outright to stage a conference game with Memphis. UCF played one fewer regular-season game in 2017 as a result.