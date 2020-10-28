LINCOLN — The football gods appear to want a word with Nebraska coach Scott Frost just about every season.
Frost has been a head coach for five years. Either weather or a global pandemic has altered his team’s schedule in four of those seasons.
The latest twist: Wisconsin canceling its game with Nebraska because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases on its football team. The Big Ten’s compressed eight-game schedule won’t allow for the game to be rescheduled, so it’s been marked as a “no contest” on the slate.
Technically, it’s the fourth time in five seasons that Frost has had canceled.
In 2017, while at Central Florida, Frost watched Hurricane Irma cancel two of UCF’s non-conference home games with Georgia Tech and Maine. UCF replaced one of those non-conference tilts with a game against Austin Peay, while the Maine game was canceled outright to stage a conference game with Memphis. UCF played one fewer regular-season game in 2017 as a result.
In 2018, Frost’s first home game against Akron lasted exactly one kickoff before an evening thunderstorm — that went on for many hours — halted and eventually canceled the game when Akron would not agree to staying overnight in campus dorms and playing the game Sunday morning. NU replaced that game with a contest against Bethune-Cookman later in the season.
In 2016, Hurricane Matthew delayed a UCF game against Tulane, which was played later in the season.
Only 2019 — a roller-coaster season for the program for other reasons — went off without a hitch in terms of its schedule.
In 2020, of course, every Big Ten team has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten canceled all non-conference games back in July. It released a ten-game schedule in August, only to postpone the season six days later. It released a revised eight-game schedule that left league teams no wiggle room to reschedule a cancelled game, and now Nebraska’s game with Wisconsin has been canceled.
