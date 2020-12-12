The gut-punch touchdown drive that turned momentum against Nebraska

“Just that play alone and we’re probably going to go in at halftime ahead and it’s probably a different second half,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “But those are the breaks in football.”

Minnesota cashed in two plays later, and a telling pregame stat proved to be prophetic. Coach PJ Fleck came to Lincoln 24-2 when leading at halftime with Minnesota and 0-16 when trailing. Frost was 9-5 when up and 2-13 when down at Nebraska.

“That’s a team you have to get ahead of and you’re in control of the game,” Frost said.

Taylor-Britt, who had previously been ejected for targeting at Ohio State in the October opener, watched the rest of the game as teammates offered encouragement.

“Losing a great player like Cam and missing out on that interception, it’s just a tale of the game, right?” Domann said. “Just missed opportunities. Gotta find ways to win.”

Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said defenders didn’t expect a targeting call in the moment. The senior — who has seen Nebraska lose in a variety of painful ways during his five-year career — didn’t expect to lose on Senior Day either.

It might have gone differently if not for that fateful sequence midway through.