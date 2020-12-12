The gut-punch touchdown drive that turned momentum against Nebraska

LINCOLN — The what-ifs piled up like the snow shoveled into every nook and cranny of Memorial Stadium. And that was just on Minnesota’s final push before halftime.
Players' family members and cardboard cutouts swayed happily moments earlier. Nebraska had just taken its first lead at 14-10 following a crisp 13-play drive that ended with a 7-yard Adrian Martinez touchdown run. With under three minutes until intermission and Minnesota setting up at its own 25-yard line, the Huskers appeared to find themselves after a listless opening quarter.
But Minnesota countered with a gut-punch drive that changed the mood at halftime and lingered throughout the second half of Nebraska’s 24-17 loss. A 61-yard run by a redshirt freshman with 19 career carries immediately flipped the field. There was a dropped interception, followed by NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt being ejected for a targeting hit to extend the possession.
The Gophers found the end zone two plays later on a 4-yard pass to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. They led the rest of the way, pushing NU to 2-5 and possibly extinguishing its bowl hopes.
"That (drive) definitely influenced the game," said senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann.
Nebraska’s defense played well enough after the break, forcing three punts and a turnover on downs while allowing a touchdown. But the offense produced just 120 yards on 27 plays (4.4 average) against a defense ranked worst in the nation (127th of 127 FBS programs) in yards allowed per play (7.71). The Huskers completed just 3 of 11 passes in the final two quarters, including 1 of 5 against the wind in the third.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the second-half deficit didn’t affect how he went about his business, though he took responsibility for missing multiple receivers downfield.
“We knew regardless of the score we were going to have to come out and be ready to go,” Martinez said. “I think that’s the mindset regardless of what the score is.”
Senior kicker Connor Culp, who had connected on nine straight field goals, missed a 32-yarder wide right on the offense’s first chance of the third quarter that would have tied the game at 17. Two punts, a fumble and a field goal were all NU managed the rest of the afternoon.
Nebraska could have had the lead, and might have approached the second half differently with an advantage. But the 61-yard rush by Cam Wiley jumpstarted shorthanded Minnesota with a run reminiscent of last year’s 34-7 loss, when the Gophers gashed out-of-place defenders repeatedly in the ground game. Wiley sprinted around the right end as inside linebacker Will Honas and safety Deontai Williams got caught in a wash of blockers.
A false start backed up Minnesota to second-and-14 at the NU 18. Williams, looking directly into the sun from the corner of the north end zone, dropped a potential interception.
Then quarterback Tanner Morgan took off on third down, coming up well short of the sticks as Minnesota prepared to try a short field goal. But officials reviewed the hit issued by Taylor-Britt and called targeting, disqualifying NU’s starting corner and giving the Gophers first-and-goal at the 7.
“Just that play alone and we’re probably going to go in at halftime ahead and it’s probably a different second half,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “But those are the breaks in football.”
Minnesota cashed in two plays later, and a telling pregame stat proved to be prophetic. Coach PJ Fleck came to Lincoln 24-2 when leading at halftime with Minnesota and 0-16 when trailing. Frost was 9-5 when up and 2-13 when down at Nebraska.
“That’s a team you have to get ahead of and you’re in control of the game,” Frost said.
Taylor-Britt, who had previously been ejected for targeting at Ohio State in the October opener, watched the rest of the game as teammates offered encouragement.
“Losing a great player like Cam and missing out on that interception, it’s just a tale of the game, right?” Domann said. “Just missed opportunities. Gotta find ways to win.”
Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said defenders didn’t expect a targeting call in the moment. The senior — who has seen Nebraska lose in a variety of painful ways during his five-year career — didn’t expect to lose on Senior Day either.
It might have gone differently if not for that fateful sequence midway through.
“Ultimately we just want to put ourselves in better situations,” Bootle said. “I don’t feel like we played horrible today. A couple things we would like to have back, but in life you don’t get a rewind button so we just gotta take what we got and learn from it.”
