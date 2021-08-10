The 'heavyweight champs' of Nebraska's defense have some heavy lifting to do

And thanks to their offseason diet, they won’t need many plays off. Riley said he lost around 30 pounds during the offseason, and Daniels has dropped 10 since last season, according to the roster on Nebraska's website.

Daniels and Thomas, football best friends, embarked on their offseason diet together. Thomas said he can’t remember the last time he ate ice cream or drank a soda. Instead, he and Daniels eat greens and proteins.

“We eating salads,” Thomas said. “That’s different for us. We’re used to eating tater tots and stuff like that.”

The early returns seem positive. Thomas said he feels lighter. Riley sees a tangible difference in his stamina. And everyone has something to say about Daniels.

Thomas said Daniels is chasing ball carriers 30 and 40 yards downfield in practice. Tuioti called the first week-plus of fall camp the best practices of Daniels’ career. And Chinander said Daniels looks “more twitchy, more lean.”

“He just looks like he’s able to play hard,” Chinander said. “If we leave him in there for two or four or eight (reps), he’s able to go the whole time. I think that’s a huge win for him.”