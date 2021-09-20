The Huskers agree: Close isn't good enough. 'We want wins'

» Both Nelson and defensive end Ben Stille said NU’s pass rush was strong through the first three games — even if it didn’t produce a lot of sacks — because NU did well with QB hits, pressures and collapsing the pocket. Against Oklahoma, Stille said Nebraska didn’t do a good enough job of getting home on OU QB Spencer Rattler on third down.

» Frost said NU went “toe to toe” with Oklahoma on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but he wants more “crease runs.”

» Using four tight ends on the field in a goal-line situation was a first for Frost as an offensive coordinator and head coach. He’s embraced using more tight ends at Nebraska because of the league NU is in and the strength of NU’s tight ends.

» While it’s been “hard” to be patient with receiver Omar Manning’s mental health issues, Frost said the wait has been worth it given Manning’s potential.

“When he’s in there he can make plays, and we need more big-play threats,” Frost said. "Walking the fine line between coddling players too much and getting them help when there’s a real issue is important."