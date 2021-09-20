The Huskers agree: Close isn't good enough. 'We want wins'

LINCOLN — Nebraska safety Deontai Williams can acknowledge Nebraska did good things in taking No. 3 Oklahoma to the wire Saturday. But the one-score losses — a hallmark of the Scott Frost era — are getting old.
“We’re tired of being close,” Williams said Monday. “That takes a toll on you. We’re tired of being close. We want wins.”
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson agreed, putting his thumb and forefinger close together to indicate the sheer number of NU’s close losses.
What does Scott Frost think?
“I want kids to go into the game expecting to win, and I think they did,” Frost said. “We’re going to be in a lot of close ones. … Gotta win ‘em.”
More notes from Monday's press conference:
» Gabe Ervin will miss an extended amount of time with a knee injury, Frost said.
» Left guard Broc Bando is close to returning after missing most of the season with an undisclosed injury, Frost said.
» Frost said he was “really impressed” with Rahmir Johnson against Oklahoma. Johnson graded out best last week to earn the starting job.
“Rahmir’s had not just one good week, he’s been grading out well for a long time,” Frost said.
» Both Nelson and defensive end Ben Stille said NU’s pass rush was strong through the first three games — even if it didn’t produce a lot of sacks — because NU did well with QB hits, pressures and collapsing the pocket. Against Oklahoma, Stille said Nebraska didn’t do a good enough job of getting home on OU QB Spencer Rattler on third down.
» Frost said NU went “toe to toe” with Oklahoma on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but he wants more “crease runs.”
» Using four tight ends on the field in a goal-line situation was a first for Frost as an offensive coordinator and head coach. He’s embraced using more tight ends at Nebraska because of the league NU is in and the strength of NU’s tight ends.
» While it’s been “hard” to be patient with receiver Omar Manning’s mental health issues, Frost said the wait has been worth it given Manning’s potential.
“When he’s in there he can make plays, and we need more big-play threats,” Frost said. "Walking the fine line between coddling players too much and getting them help when there’s a real issue is important."
» Nebraska punter William Przystup — the backup for the first three games — said he was approached by special teams coordinator Mike Dawson 30 minutes before the Oklahoma kickoff and asked if he was ready to punt against the Sooners. He was — and averaged 50 yards per punt. Przystup said he wanted better hang time.
A transfer from Michigan State, Przystup said he was excited to return to East Lansing and see old teammates.
Przystup is also the Huskers' holder. He believes Connor Culp is hitting the ball harder this year than he did last season. “The ball sounds different,” Przystup said.
Frost said he has “a lot of faith in Connor” but will have a full competition in practice. The punter situation also remains fluid, Frost said. Daniel Cerni was “nicked up” early last week, which affected NU’s decision-making.
» NU center Cam Jurgens hasn't had snap issues so far this season, so he’s able to get out more on the edge as a pulling blocker and a downfield blocker on screens.
