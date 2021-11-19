LINCOLN — Knowing where to go helps.

And inside linebacker Luke Reimer — on track to top 100 tackles this season — has grown, along with teammates, in his mental grasp of NU’s defensive scheme. When all the parts fit together, the Huskers have completed half the battle in stopping the run.

The other half makes Reimer smile.

He gives one word when asked what, along with knowledge, matters most in a Big Ten phone booth.

“Violence,” Reimer said. Shedding fear. Hitting hard. Moving fast.

“You just have to strike, block, tackle and be aggressive is what it all comes down to,” Reimer said. “You just have to win your one-on-ones and then just let the play go where it goes.”

Nebraska’s familiar — and at-times dreaded — foe Saturday afternoon tends to teach 400-level courses in violence.

Wisconsin — 7-3 and in the driver’s seat to win to its fourth West Division crown in six seasons — fuses smashmouth power football with ball carriers built to make big plays against NU’s defense. Lots of them.

Since the 2012 Big Ten championship, you could pick one of a dozen jet sweeps, the 75-yard touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor in 2017, or the 88-yard touchdown run from Taylor one year later. You could pick a fullback trap or one of those big, dangerous counter plays, guards and tackles out in front, with Montee Ball coming around the corner.

But if there’s one play to sum up Nebraska’s dreadful year-over-year experience against Wisconsin’s elite running backs, it’s Melvin Gordon’s hurdle of NU safety Corey Cooper in 2014. Effortless. In stride. In one 62-yard touchdown run, Gordon turned a 14-point Nebraska lead into a snowball rolling downhill at the Huskers, a mass gathering to 408 rushing yards — in three quarters.

“If you get hit in the mouth and things start going away from you, obviously you got to respond better than we did,” then-coach Bo Pelini said.

NU resumes its nail-to-hammer series with Wisconsin this week, and a lot of things have changed since that 59-24 loss.

UW has a new coach. Nebraska is on its third coach, who will be hiring his third offensive coordinator in four seasons. The Husker defense has shown — and believes — it can slow an opponent’s run game better than it has in the past.

Wisconsin having another big-time back? That hasn’t changed.

Perhaps 17-year-old, 238-pound Braelon Allen isn’t Ball, Gordon or Taylor yet. But he has six straight 100-yard games. And 7.07 yards per carry. The stats say the Badgers, counted out after a 1-3 start this year, have gone and done it again at their signature position.

“He doesn’t look like a 17-year-old when you watch him,” Husker coach Scott Frost said. “It looks like he has been in college for a long time. Certainly helps that he has a really good line in front of him and a lot of good players around him. Doing the things he is doing is hard to do as a 22-year-old, let alone a 17-, 18-year-old.”

Even two seasons ago, Allen’s presence behind a big Badger line might have provoked a pang of defeatism. NU allowed more than 300 rushing yards three times in 2019, including against the Badgers, who racked 320 at 7.11 per tote. Taylor didn’t bust many long runs, but Nebraska didn’t stop him either.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s unit made incremental progress in 2020, allowing 4.17 yards per carry and 15 rushing touchdowns. In 2021, NU (3-7) has taken another leap, allowing 3.72 yards and eight touchdowns.

The pieces fit together better, Chinander and players say. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson — the league’s only backs over 1,000 yards — had some of their worst performances against NU. Only Michigan reached 200 rushing yards against the Huskers, and it took 42 carries to get there.

“There’s not many bad backs in the Big Ten,” Reimer said. “It’s every week it seems like we’re going up against teams like fifth in the nation in rushing, whatever the deal is.”

The Badgers have that back in Allen, whose size and shiftiness make him hard to tackle once he gets rumbling. Allen, who almost became a linebacker, has emerged as the top guy in the wake of transfers and injuries.

But Wisconsin, which leads the Big Ten at 227.1 rushing yards per game, has two more things: Patience and commitment.

Unlike Ohio State's dynamic offense — that perhaps could run for 300 yards per game but instead prefers to pass for that — the Badgers strive to protect still-developing quarterback Graham Mertz with a steady diet of handoffs. Wisconsin runs the ball 47 times per game. Only North Texas and three military academies do it more.

“It’s just body blow, body blow, body blow, and then they throw a knockout punch and break a big one on you,” Chinander said. “So they’re patient in the run game. They’re fired up to get a 4-yard gain. And pretty soon, those 4-yard gains, body blows, they turn into 8-yard gains.”

The approach allows UW to possess the ball for nearly 35 minutes per game. Its defense — tops nationally in yards per play and yards per game allowed — faces 57 snaps per game. Frost, aware of the Badgers’ keep-away style, said he likely won’t crank up the tempo this week since Nebraska may have limited opportunities to score.

NU’s best chance to win may very well be in a defensive scrum — to repeatedly meet Allen in a hole, strike and drive him back.

Chinander knows what it’ll take.

“You want to play fast, you want to play physical and you want to play violent,” Chinander said. “The physicalness is being willing to put your face on somebody, use your hands, be physical at the line of scrimmage. The ‘violence’ part is when you get a chance to be sudden — whether you’re blitzing, whether you’re moving into your gap, or whether you’re going to make a tackle — let’s get violent. Let’s explode. Let’s be sudden about things.”

Nebraska at Wisconsin When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2 Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.