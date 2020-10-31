The Huskers defensive front seven is off to promising start in stopping the run

This was easily the best zoom call for Will Honas in 2020. It featured a lowercase ‘z’ — no talking and a connection in the back of a returning Heisman Trophy finalist.
Nebraska trailed Ohio State by 21 points late in the third quarter last Saturday, but both teams still had their top units in the game. Honas, a Husker senior linebacker, came on a blitz and slipped between the OSU center and left guard to corral quarterback Justin Fields on the goal line for a 9-yard loss.
Honas got credit for the sack but was hardly alone. Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and defensive lineman Ben Stille also tumbled on or around Fields. The play was one of six stops for loss from Nebraska on the afternoon — a total the Huskers have reached only seven times in 19 Big Ten games under coach Scott Frost.
Perhaps the group to leave Columbus most encouraged despite the 52-17 loss was NU’s defensive front seven. This wasn’t the 2018 group that Frost once said needed to get bigger and stronger. It wasn’t the 2019 collection that Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck game-planned around assuming linebackers would be out of place.
Nebraska’s extended offseason prep “translated pretty well,” Honas said. “Our run fits were pretty on point throughout the game. All offseason we’ve been meeting through Zoom and just trying to get as much work in as we could with the circumstances.”
Nebraska flashed its potential on Ohio State’s first drive. Honas dropped into coverage on one play, then quickly adjusted to cover 12 yards and hit Fields for a loss on a scramble. On the next snap, redshirt freshman lineman Ty Robinson hit OSU rusher Master Teague at the line and senior inside linebacker Collin Miller cleaned up for another stop behind the line.
Perhaps the most impressive moment was when the Buckeyes lined up for a third-and-3 in their own territory early in the second quarter with a 14-7 lead. Nelson, standing at the line, got around the left side and wrapped up Teague a yard short of the marker. Stille, going low on the left guard, helped on the stop.
Ohio State punted — something it did just five times in 36 combined drives against the Huskers the previous three meetings. In a likely running situation, Nebraska held.
“I was pretty pleased with it Saturday,” Frost said of the front seven. “We’re still missing a couple pieces. We’ve got to get healthy here, but I thought we held up in the run game pretty well. I thought we tackled better than we did last year. I thought we held our position to the point of attack better up front against a really good team.”
The defensive line assuaged worries about depth by using seven players along its three-man front even without 330-pound junior college transfer Jordon Riley, who traveled but didn’t dress last weekend. Stille (57 snaps, per Pro Football Focus), Robinson (32) and sophomore Casey Rogers (31) led the way while juniors Damion Daniels (20) and Keem Green (10) also saw key minutes.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has said the emergence of Rogers (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) and Robinson (6-6, 310) in particular gives NU the ability to be both big and athletic in the trenches. Everyone is cross-trained, so designations such as “nose tackle” and “end” aren’t as important in the scheme.
Still, the assistant added, he expects to see marked improvement — especially from the younger linemen — when Nebraska plays again. He pointed to one play in the opener when Rogers got his hand on a fourth-down pass that still went for a completion and another when Daniels didn’t wrap up on a QB scramble that helped extend a drive. On another third-and-long, NU felt good about a pressure call and simply missed a tackle.
Most frustrating, the Huskers agreed, was allowing Ohio State conversions in 8 of 13 third-down spots and both times on fourth down. The strengthened run defense was undermined by a few Fields scrambles — he was the Buckeyes’ leading rusher with 54 yards on 15 carries.
“I always talk to our guys about execution over scheme,” Tuioti said. “Everybody has plays, but it’s how you execute those plays. Our guys already know. We’re young. They’re learning from this game.”
Linebackers also were active and productive. Miller (66 snaps) and Honas (62) handled the vast majority of action on the inside as minor injuries sidelined sophomore Luke Reimer, whom coaches expect to spell them often this year. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Miller’s performance was the best of his career — he made seven tackles, hit hard and held up in coverage.
“They’re just playing free right now, and I think they’re going to continue to cut it loose even more as they continue through this season,” Chinander said of Miller and Honas. “I’m really happy with what they’re doing.”
On the outside, senior JoJo Domann (six tackles, fumble recovery) and junior Caleb Tannor (four tackles, including a 7-yard sack) also enjoyed difference-making outings while Nelson and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich, who is rotating between inside and outside linebacker, were often around the ball as well. Converted defensive end and juco transfer Pheldarius Payne (two tackles) consistently appeared in pass-rushing situations.
“The front seven just continuing to be physical, not backing down from any challenge, that’s going to go a long way for us this year,” NU cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “As far as being physical and stuff, I thought they did their thing.”
Before Saturday’s game was canceled amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Wisconsin provided an intriguing follow-up for the Blackshirts’ front lines. In three seasons running a 3-4 defense, Nebraska had faced critical drives in each contest when it was simply unable to stop the Badgers in the trenches and could only watch as the clock and game slipped away. Wisconsin’s run-heavy scheme demands a defensive discipline NU was rarely able to maintain.
This is a different group, Nebraska players insisted. Players are bigger and stronger. They know the scheme. And they have an attitude to match, even if validation will have to wait until Nov. 7 at Northwestern.
“We’re ready for it,” Rogers said. “We’re ready to bang some heads and get dirty in the trenches.”
