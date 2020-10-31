The Huskers defensive front seven is off to promising start in stopping the run

Nebraska flashed its potential on Ohio State’s first drive. Honas dropped into coverage on one play, then quickly adjusted to cover 12 yards and hit Fields for a loss on a scramble. On the next snap, redshirt freshman lineman Ty Robinson hit OSU rusher Master Teague at the line and senior inside linebacker Collin Miller cleaned up for another stop behind the line.

Perhaps the most impressive moment was when the Buckeyes lined up for a third-and-3 in their own territory early in the second quarter with a 14-7 lead. Nelson, standing at the line, got around the left side and wrapped up Teague a yard short of the marker. Stille, going low on the left guard, helped on the stop.

Ohio State punted — something it did just five times in 36 combined drives against the Huskers the previous three meetings. In a likely running situation, Nebraska held.

“I was pretty pleased with it Saturday,” Frost said of the front seven. “We’re still missing a couple pieces. We’ve got to get healthy here, but I thought we held up in the run game pretty well. I thought we tackled better than we did last year. I thought we held our position to the point of attack better up front against a really good team.”