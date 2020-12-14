The Huskers have been knocked in the teeth this year — but they're still smiling

Coach Scott Frost — a former player himself — also acknowledged the challenge of the week as Nebraska’s weekly in-season rhythm pushes deeper into December than ever before. Young players especially are staggering to the finish line, though they continue to give everything in daily workouts. The team went through a lighter version of its normal Tuesday practice Monday, giving players more mental reps than usual. Coaches, meanwhile, are splitting their attention ahead of Wednesday's early signing period for the 2021 class.

“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel now,” Frost said. “… We are close to the end now so that the kids just need to have a final kick here. It's been a long year in a lot of ways for everybody, not just here. A lot of uncertainty.”

The pandemic has permeated most aspects of daily life for months. Players continue to receive Big Ten-mandated daily antigen testing for COVID-19 and are still mostly isolated from family and friends as they have been since the summer in order to prevent team-wide outbreaks. Their season was delayed, then shortened. Only once since the start of the 20th century (1944) has Nebraska had as few as three home games before this fall.

And yet, players said, this is what they wanted all along. To play football.