The Huskers have done enough practicing. They're ready to play football again

In a normal season, the events of the last week might have gotten to Nebraska players and coaches. Not in 2020.
Coach Scott Frost and multiple Huskers listed the details matter-of-factly. Wisconsin canceled the game Wednesday amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Nebraska thought it might secure a nonconference opponent on Thursday before the Big Ten shut down the idea. Friday and Saturday workouts followed. Then Sunday off. Then Monday practice. Then Tuesday off for the election.
The team even had a Halloween party — complete with a scary movie — on Saturday night to limit its social circles in the year of the coronavirus.
“Our guys are kind of used to adjusting on the fly,” NU junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said Monday. “It’s been that type of year. This isn’t the first hurdle, the first sign of adversity we’ve seen this year. So we’re going to keep chugging along.”
Next up is Northwestern, a fellow Big Ten West foe the Huskers went to overtime with in 2017 and 2018 before kicking a field goal to beat on the game’s final play last season. And for a few refreshing minutes Monday, it actually felt like a game week as each school argued why Nebraska coming off an unexpected weekend off is better for the other side.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, in his press conference earlier Monday, called the time off a “big advantage” for Nebraska. The Huskers have more film on them to study, he said, and the Wildcats spent volumes of emotional and physical energy rallying from 17 points down on the road to beat Iowa 21-20 Saturday evening. With an off day Tuesday for the election, the Chicago program also relied on grad assistants and quality control personnel more than usual to help prepare for the other NU.
Frost countered that a week off after competing in just one football game in nearly a full year is hardly a luxury.
“We’ve been doing the best we can,” Frost said. “I think we’ve had more practices with one game I care about than any football team in the history of football. We just want to play.”
Not playing — Nebraska has played just one game in the first nine weeks of the college football season — has put a sort of chip on the team’s shoulder, Frost said. Players saw their coaches fight for football after the Big Ten postponed the season in August, only to be denied at every turn. Same thing last week, when coaches told them they would host a game Saturday if the Big Ten allowed it. The league didn’t.
Maybe, Frost said, players feel like “people are out to get them” a little bit.
“I think they feel like they haven’t accomplished everything that they could have accomplished,” Frost said. “I think they feel like they’ve lost some close games that we could have won, if we had played a little better, a little harder, a little smarter. I think our program is ready to turn a big-time corner, but it’s tough to if we’re given circumstances where we can’t get on the field and get better.”
Barring an unforeseen viral outbreak, the Huskers will have a chance to improve against an unbeaten Northwestern team that is the first school receiving votes outside the Associated Press Top 25. Players repeatedly said the Wildcats don’t make mistakes, so Nebraska can’t either. For the Huskers, penalties and turnovers against Ohio State in the opener last month transformed a tight game into a blowout.
“They’re a physical team that’s very sound,” NU senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “A very smart team. They won’t beat themselves. They’ll keep themselves in the game as long as they can and just basically wait for you to mess up.”
At this point, even some on-field mistakes might sound more appealing than another practice. Frost said the Huskers are “kind of callous” to the fluid nature of the condensed season. It’s “Murphy’s Law,” he said, where anything that can go wrong seems to.
Frost said the only personal silver lining to the canceled Wisconsin game was getting to go trick-or-treating with his young children. But the real trick has been finding ways to get better and find joy when Saturdays that matter have been almost nonexistent.
“This is such a broken, messed up year,” Frost said. “I see some college teams that have six or seven games played already. … But it’s November and we’ve played one game. They just want to play.”
