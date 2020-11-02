The Huskers have done enough practicing. They're ready to play football again

Frost countered that a week off after competing in just one football game in nearly a full year is hardly a luxury.

“We’ve been doing the best we can,” Frost said. “I think we’ve had more practices with one game I care about than any football team in the history of football. We just want to play.”

Not playing — Nebraska has played just one game in the first nine weeks of the college football season — has put a sort of chip on the team’s shoulder, Frost said. Players saw their coaches fight for football after the Big Ten postponed the season in August, only to be denied at every turn. Same thing last week, when coaches told them they would host a game Saturday if the Big Ten allowed it. The league didn’t.

Maybe, Frost said, players feel like “people are out to get them” a little bit.

“I think they feel like they haven’t accomplished everything that they could have accomplished,” Frost said. “I think they feel like they’ve lost some close games that we could have won, if we had played a little better, a little harder, a little smarter. I think our program is ready to turn a big-time corner, but it’s tough to if we’re given circumstances where we can’t get on the field and get better.”