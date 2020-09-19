The Huskers wanted to play football, so they got vocal — and 'it worked'

“Our players want to know: why can't they play?” Day’s statement concluded.

Those words echoed comments by Frost days earlier in a World-Herald interview when he talked about going to a Pop Warner game in Lincoln while Nebraska had been sidelined.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Frost said. “Every day we come in here we think it’s going to be an 80% chance and a 10% chance and a 50% chance. We need some people to make some decisions so we can know where we’re going. The clock is ticking.”

And ever-ready Nebraska was still preparing, choosing to secure its own rapid tests because the Big Ten hadn't given definitive answers about testing. NU even got enough tests to accommodate two teams on game day if necessary.

The league now plans to deliver all needed tests by no later than Sept. 30. Once they arrive, teams can begin practices in pads. Until then, they can devote 20 hours per week to football-related activities.

Given the spate of games being canceled throughout college football, any league without robust testing is taking a risk. Baylor, testing three times per week, still had too many players in quarantine and had to ditch Saturday's game with Houston.