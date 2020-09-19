The Huskers wanted to play football, so they got vocal — and 'it worked'

LINCOLN — They show up early, stay late and crowd around idling buses, just to look, clap and cheer.
The invasion of Nebraska fans continues in the Big Ten, as big chunks of red form whole sections in opposing stadiums.
NU fans swallow up an entire side at Northwestern’s Ryan Field. The Husker faithful often spread across both decks of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium. They appeared to outnumber Illinois fans at the 2017 Friday night game in Champaign.
That traveling Sea of Red is a physical manifestation of the state’s passion for football.
But they originally did so in the Big Eight. They’d roll into Ames, Manhattan and Lawrence. And almost always in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, they’d roll out with comfortable wins. Show up, get loud, show out and hang around the team buses afterward.
So Athletic Director Bill Moos knew last Saturday would be hard for Husker Nation to stomach. Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas — three programs the Huskers long owned on the gridiron — hosted games on their campuses, and Nebraska did not. Those three schools stayed in the Big 12. NU chose to leave 10 years ago for a league that, as of last weekend, remained on the sideline.
The Huskers are in the Big Ten, but for the last month, they almost seemed at odds with the conference. Players demanded answers through a lawsuit for why the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors chose to postpone football. They made their voices heard.
Coach Scott Frost also offered his thoughts in a World-Herald interview. Moos kept the lines of communication open through a variety of media outlets. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green — unlike most of his league peers — was consistent in his desire to make a season work.
“We pushed repeatedly hard to get to this point,” Green said.
Nebraska got its wish Wednesday. A month of pushing led to the delivery of a nine-game season. It comes with strings attached — stringent testing protocols, no fans in attendance, a 21-day return to action for any athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 — but it comes nonetheless.
“We’re in the different part of the country than most of the rest of the Big Ten,” Moos said Wednesday night on the Husker Sports Network. “When you look to the south and Kansas and Kansas State are playing, you’ve got Iowa State playing, the community of Lincoln is safe and very clean in regards to COVID, and so we were vocal, yeah, we pushed, persisted. Whenever there was a red flag, we looked at it and tried to resolve it. Pretty soon, it was contagious, and here we are today with good news.”
Hurdles remain, but as frustrating as the past month might have been, there was good news on multiple fronts.
» First, after years of mediocrity on the field and palace intrigue within the athletic department, NU had its ducks fully in a row during a medical crisis. The Huskers found their voice was still strong.
Nebraska’s meticulous, protocol-driven return during the hardest part of the pandemic was a model for any team. Frost, Moos and others preferred players get the safety of Lincoln and the services provided by NU’s athletic department — COVID-19 testing, areas for quarantine, grab-and-go meals and toiletries — over whatever they may have had at home.
Though the team doesn’t consistently announce test results — and Moos said it will not do so because of privacy concerns — NU has appeared to avoid major COVID-19 outbreaks so far. And unlike several other Big Ten programs, no Huskers have opted out of the season.
» Second, Nebraska found an ally in the league’s most-dominant football program.
Ohio State may be a bear to face on the field, but it’s a bull that charged in the Huskers’ favor the past month. While Nebraska took most of the initial heat from national media, OSU quickly stood alongside NU.
Its best player, quarterback Justin Fields, started an online petition. Buckeye parents, almost concurrently with Husker parents, started pushing for a season. And last week, after Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren had a call with league coaches, OSU coach Ryan Day fired a shot across the league’s bow. He called the league’s communication “disappointing” and “unclear,” while noting the league’s medical subcommittee — chaired by Ohio State team physician Dr. James Borchers — had created a “pathway” for the sport to return safely.
“Our players want to know: why can't they play?” Day’s statement concluded.
Those words echoed comments by Frost days earlier in a World-Herald interview when he talked about going to a Pop Warner game in Lincoln while Nebraska had been sidelined.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Frost said. “Every day we come in here we think it’s going to be an 80% chance and a 10% chance and a 50% chance. We need some people to make some decisions so we can know where we’re going. The clock is ticking.”
And ever-ready Nebraska was still preparing, choosing to secure its own rapid tests because the Big Ten hadn't given definitive answers about testing. NU even got enough tests to accommodate two teams on game day if necessary.
The league now plans to deliver all needed tests by no later than Sept. 30. Once they arrive, teams can begin practices in pads. Until then, they can devote 20 hours per week to football-related activities.
Given the spate of games being canceled throughout college football, any league without robust testing is taking a risk. Baylor, testing three times per week, still had too many players in quarantine and had to ditch Saturday's game with Houston.
The Big Ten wants daily antigen testing. That should reduce the cancellations. Nebraska, having jumped through many hoops, will report its results to the Big Ten, Moos said. And while NU officials may want to revisit the no-fans policy embedded in the Big Ten’s return-to-play decision, Moos said he didn’t want that to be a “deal breaker.”
The Huskers just want football. NU is a football school, housed in a football state, and now has a league willing to greenlight the sport in the middle of the pandemic. From the youngest fan to the state's governor, Nebraska found its voice and has a more clearly defined role in the Big Ten landscape.
They can’t pack a stadium or crowd around a bus this fall. But when it comes to questions about playing, fans, recruits and academic leaders know where Nebraska will stand.
“We were vocal,” Moos said. “I’ve got to say — it worked.”
