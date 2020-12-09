The lessons Brenden Jaimes learned over a Husker-record 39 straight starts

LINCOLN — Brenden Jaimes entered college weighing between 265 and 270 pounds. Playing offensive line in the Big Ten at that weight was not ideal, he said.
“It’s pretty difficult to block someone across from you who’s 6-6, 280 and can run a 4.44 (40-yard dash), you know?” Jaimes said. “The defensive lines in the Big Ten, I think, they have some of the best athletes in the country, and they’re only getting better.”
The size disadvantage didn’t stop Jaimes from seeing early action, as he made his starting debut against Rutgers in 2017 on a sunny September day. Records show not only a 27-17 Husker win, but that Jaimes was only the fifth true freshman offensive lineman to start at Nebraska. He became one of the most productive in NU history, starting nine games at right tackle.
From there, Jaimes settled in at left tackle, starting another 30 consecutive games across the next three seasons. On Saturday, he broke the record for most consecutive starts by an offensive lineman at 39. If Nebraska finishes out its scheduled season and goes to a bowl game, Jaimes could pass Jeremiah Sirles, with 41 total starts, for the most in program history.
“It has been a long 39 games, I’ll say that,” said Jaimes, who now lightly carries 300 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame. “Did I see myself starting 39 ever since after that? No, honestly.”
But Jaimes took the attitude that he came from a good high school and had the right habits to succeed.
“I feel like my technique was, for the most part, there. Obviously, I made freshman error mistakes, but, for the most part, I feel like I held my own,” he said. “And then every year after that was just continuing to be a better version of myself on and off the field. I think that’s really what’s helped me become who I am today.”
As the Austin, Texas, native finishes his senior season, there remains a big question whether he will return for a fifth year and take advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility freeze, or whether he will move on to the NFL. He’s considered Nebraska’s top pro prospect.
Jaimes said he doesn’t want to think about his future just yet. He is not alone. Ben Stille, Dicaprio Bootle and Husker coaches echoed the sentiment regarding seniors returning for another year.
His future is not the only uncertainty Jaimes has faced at Nebraska. He didn’t know if he would be making all of those starts, nor did he know what his future would look like under a new coaching staff or if Nebraska would start to win.
He’s played through 25 losses since 2017 under former coach Mike Riley and current coach Scott Frost.
In some ways, Jaimes said, he’s learned more lessons from losing than he ever would have expected.
He’s also learned to play through pain. “There have always been a lot of small injuries here or there that every offensive lineman gets that everyone usually plays through,” he said.
Jaimes is one of a few players — Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal among the others — who stayed at Nebraska from Riley’s last recruiting class. Jaimes said he wanted to show his loyalty.
“I really had no reason to transfer,” he said. “For the guys that did, they’ve had a lot of success. So everyone has their reasons. I wanted to come to Nebraska to be at Nebraska and be a part of a tradition like no other. And I feel like I’ve done that.”
He had to put a lot of trust in the coaching staff, and offensive line coach Greg Austin didn’t disappoint, becoming the main reason Jaimes stayed.
Jaimes said he’s a different player than he used to be.
“Back then, I would really just focus on sort of myself, you know, being selfish, didn’t really know the playbook, didn’t have the size, didn’t have the strength to compete,” he said.
Now that he has those tools, he said, he sees his role as helping the young guys grow and better themselves to get to the place he is — something like what Nick Gates and Tanner Farmer did for him.
Saturday’s game against Minnesota could be his last in Memorial Stadium. It will be his 40th start in a Husker uniform. And it most definitely will be a time for him and other Huskers to reflect on Senior Day.
“I love the way things turned out,” he said. “I learned a lot more from losing than winning. I think we’ve all grown a lot more throughout this year, so (I’m) proud of myself, proud of the guys I play with, and I think emotions will be high that day.”
