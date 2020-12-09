The lessons Brenden Jaimes learned over a Husker-record 39 straight starts

He’s also learned to play through pain. “There have always been a lot of small injuries here or there that every offensive lineman gets that everyone usually plays through,” he said.

Jaimes is one of a few players — Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal among the others — who stayed at Nebraska from Riley’s last recruiting class. Jaimes said he wanted to show his loyalty.

“I really had no reason to transfer,” he said. “For the guys that did, they’ve had a lot of success. So everyone has their reasons. I wanted to come to Nebraska to be at Nebraska and be a part of a tradition like no other. And I feel like I’ve done that.”

He had to put a lot of trust in the coaching staff, and offensive line coach Greg Austin didn’t disappoint, becoming the main reason Jaimes stayed.

Jaimes said he’s a different player than he used to be.

“Back then, I would really just focus on sort of myself, you know, being selfish, didn’t really know the playbook, didn’t have the size, didn’t have the strength to compete,” he said.

Now that he has those tools, he said, he sees his role as helping the young guys grow and better themselves to get to the place he is — something like what Nick Gates and Tanner Farmer did for him.