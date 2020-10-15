The mustache may be 'funny,' but Kade Warner takes leadership role to Husker receivers seriously

There has been a “culture reset” under new offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick, Warner said. The reason the junior’s name keeps coming up in fall-camp interviews, he said, is because he is settled in both his abilities and knowledge of the playbook.

“With Lubick here it’s kind of a blank slate,” Warner said. “And I think with a blank slate comes more confidence. I think I’m able to play with more confidence on the field — I think a lot of guys are.”

The clear leaders of the group are Warner and true sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, Lubick said Thursday. They lead by example and are the first to go through each drill. It’s “contagious” for younger players when they see the vets going 100 mph.

At home, Warner said he reached out to his teammates and invited them over to watch NFL games and break down what he sees on a white board. He wants to be a coach someday, so he embraces the chance to help others better understand defenses. Even little improvements to things like timing and depth of routes can make big differences.

The sessions have been popular enough that guys began reaching out to the upperclassman to see if they could get together for a game.

Said Warner: “I hope they’ve learned a lot from it.”