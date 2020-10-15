The mustache may be 'funny,' but Kade Warner takes leadership role to Husker receivers seriously

Kade Warner sounds like a football coach. With a thick black mustache, he can look like a turn-of-the-century villain.
And with Nebraska’s season opener barely a week away, the 22-year-old junior receiver is playing like a starter.
Warner held court with media members for 13 minutes on a Zoom call Thursday and offered insight on a variety of topics. He broke down the play of quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, noting nuanced improvements like pocket presence and deep-ball accuracy. He described what his weeknight NFL white-board sessions are like with other NU receivers and how he’s gone from a former walk-on to position leader.
But first, that mustache. It’s a fall-camp thing, Warner said, though teammates have encouraged him to keep the facial hair into the season. As his picture circulated on social media Thursday afternoon, his father — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner — jokingly tweeted to not “go embarrassing the family with that look.” His mother, Brenda, replied she just bought face masks with mustaches.
“Trust me, I don’t think it looks good,” Kade said. “I just think it’s funny.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder takes his football much more seriously. A stress fracture in his leg and torn hamstring limited him to seven games, eight catches and 101 yards last season, though he’s fully healthy now and hasn’t missed any time in camp. A veteran player in a young receiver room, Warner said he was “thrust” into a leadership role that he’s since embraced.
There has been a “culture reset” under new offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick, Warner said. The reason the junior’s name keeps coming up in fall-camp interviews, he said, is because he is settled in both his abilities and knowledge of the playbook.
“With Lubick here it’s kind of a blank slate,” Warner said. “And I think with a blank slate comes more confidence. I think I’m able to play with more confidence on the field — I think a lot of guys are.”
The clear leaders of the group are Warner and true sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, Lubick said Thursday. They lead by example and are the first to go through each drill. It’s “contagious” for younger players when they see the vets going 100 mph.
At home, Warner said he reached out to his teammates and invited them over to watch NFL games and break down what he sees on a white board. He wants to be a coach someday, so he embraces the chance to help others better understand defenses. Even little improvements to things like timing and depth of routes can make big differences.
The sessions have been popular enough that guys began reaching out to the upperclassman to see if they could get together for a game.
Said Warner: “I hope they’ve learned a lot from it.”
No wideout at Nebraska the past two seasons has been a better poster boy for the “no block, no rock” philosophy within Scott Frost’s offense. An attack that pounds receiver screens and swing passes as de facto run plays to the outside require good blocking on the boundaries, and Warner has consistently earned playing time because of it.
There are techniques to holding off defenders on the edge — Nebraska teaches players to get low, strike with their hands and finish the block — but Warner said the biggest key is desire. He’s not alone in that regard right now.
“It’s all the little pieces together,” Warner said. “But the No. 1 thing is the want-to and I think the wide receivers we have this year want to.”
