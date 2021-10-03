The next time Nebraska plays Northwestern, it will be in Ireland

LINCOLN — When Nebraska and Northwestern open the 2022 college football season in Dublin, Ireland, the football teams won’t be the only ones expected to put on a show.
Representatives of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic — the game in which the Huskers and Wildcats will play on Aug. 27, 2022 — said the American art of tailgating is a spectacle in which the Irish aren’t well-versed.
Kevin Byrne, Ireland’s consul general to the Midwestern United States, said the Irish find tailgating fascinating because it’s not something that’s practiced in Ireland prior to sporting events.
That means the pregame eating and drinking habits of Nebraska and Northwestern fans will be under intense scrutiny on game day.
“One of the things we’re looking forward to is the tailgating,” Byrne said. “Tailgating isn’t something we do in Ireland, but we’ve seen it before, and we can’t wait to welcome it to Dublin.
“Dublin is just going to open up its arms to the game and to the Huskers fans. We look forward to returning the welcome.”
Game organizer John Anthony of Irish American Events Limited said even if American football fans wanted to tailgate, there’s no parking lot at Avia Stadium in which to stake their claim and fire up a grill.
Even if there was a parking lot, nobody will be bringing their pickup truck and grill to Ireland. That’s where the pubs of Dublin City Centre come into play.
“From what we’ve seen with games before, the American football fan turns Dublin into the tailgate lot,” Anthony said. “Because there’s not a parking lot next to the stadium, there are just pubs from City Centre to the stadium. The stadium is in a gorgeous neighborhood.”
Anthony said most people who attend games at Aviva walk there from City Centre, as the 48,000-seat stadium is less than two miles away.
Byrne, Anthony and other officials from Ireland and Aer Lingus Airlines were in Lincoln on Saturday to promote the game. They were introduced to the Memorial Stadium crowd during the second quarter while holding the champions trophy.
Another part of the game-day experience that Irish football fans are looking forward to is what Byrne said makes up the pomp and splendor of college football.
“It’s a festival on the way there,” Byrne said. “Folks come out to see particularly the college bands. It’s not something we do. They’re fascinated by the marching band and the pageantry. The stories that are written there all talk about the razzmatazz. The pageantry of college football just amazes them.”
Anthony, Byrne and others said sales of tour packages that include game tickets are going well with just under 11 months remaining before the game.
“We are at a point now where we’re starting to get somewhat of a pinch on inventory on the prime stuff — the hotels and the best seats,” Anthony said. “Between now and Christmas is a great time for everybody to rally around, make that Christmas gift and make the plans for next year’s (vacation)."
Nebraska and Illinois originally were scheduled to meet in the Aer Lingus Classic last August, but that game had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Husker fans purchased packages at a record pace for that game, but Anthony said fans on both sides have been a bit more cautious for the ’22 game. For more information about tickets and tour packages, fans can visit Huskers2Ireland.com.
“When we had the ’21 game with Illinois, that came out of the blocks really fast,” Anthony said. “This one has not been the same, just rocket propulsion. So that’s why I say we have 10 months to go and we’re going to be building every month.”
As for which fan base currently leads the way in packages purchased, Anthony said there’s a clear leader.
“Nebraska is outpacing Northwestern pretty good,” Anthony said. “The following of Nebraska, the history of this program, makes it an ideal choice (for this game).”