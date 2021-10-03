The next time Nebraska plays Northwestern, it will be in Ireland

Even if there was a parking lot, nobody will be bringing their pickup truck and grill to Ireland. That’s where the pubs of Dublin City Centre come into play.

“From what we’ve seen with games before, the American football fan turns Dublin into the tailgate lot,” Anthony said. “Because there’s not a parking lot next to the stadium, there are just pubs from City Centre to the stadium. The stadium is in a gorgeous neighborhood.”

Anthony said most people who attend games at Aviva walk there from City Centre, as the 48,000-seat stadium is less than two miles away.

Byrne, Anthony and other officials from Ireland and Aer Lingus Airlines were in Lincoln on Saturday to promote the game. They were introduced to the Memorial Stadium crowd during the second quarter while holding the champions trophy.

Another part of the game-day experience that Irish football fans are looking forward to is what Byrne said makes up the pomp and splendor of college football.

“It’s a festival on the way there,” Byrne said. “Folks come out to see particularly the college bands. It’s not something we do. They’re fascinated by the marching band and the pageantry. The stories that are written there all talk about the razzmatazz. The pageantry of college football just amazes them.”