The red zone has become dead zone for Nebraska's offense. How can the Huskers find a connection?

NU’s other forays into the red zone were a struggle. A second half drive operated by quarterback Luke McCaffrey was particularly frustrating. The Huskers called six plays. Two of them were successful, in a sense, because Northwestern was flagged for pass interference penalties. The other four plays were five-yard loss, a two-yard loss, a two-yard run and an interception in which McCaffrey threw the ball into a mass of players, with the ball glancing off a helmet.

“Obviously the interception was unfortunate,” Frost said. “That's got to be a high ball, high and inside.”

For the season, NU has completed 1 of 9 passes in the red zone. That doesn’t include the two pass interference calls. It’s a futility that recalls last season, when Nebraska completed just 13 of 33 passes — that’s 39.4% — for 70 yards and three touchdowns. That was a far cry from 2012-2015, when the Huskers had at least 14 touchdown passes in each season.

So what’s the problem? Senior receiver Kade Warner — who had a red zone pass zip through his hands in the opening game loss to Ohio State, chalked it up to timing.