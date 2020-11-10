The red zone has been a dead zone for Nebraska's offense. How can the Huskers find a connection?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

NU’s other forays into the red zone were a struggle. A second-half drive operated by quarterback Luke McCaffrey was particularly frustrating. The Huskers called six plays. Two of them were successful, in a sense, because Northwestern was flagged for pass interference penalties. The other four plays were a five-yard loss, two-yard loss, two-yard run and an interception in which McCaffrey threw the ball into a mass of players, with the ball glancing off a helmet.

“Obviously the interception was unfortunate,” Frost said. “That's got to be a high ball, high and inside.”

For the season, NU has completed 1 of 9 passes in the red zone. That doesn’t include the two pass interference calls. It’s a futility that recalls last season, when Nebraska completed just 13 of 33 passes (39.4%) for 70 yards and three touchdowns. That was a far cry from 2012-15, when the Huskers had at least 14 touchdown passes in each season.

So what’s the problem? Senior receiver Kade Warner — who had a red-zone pass zip through his hands in the loss to Ohio State — chalked it up to timing.