'The secret's out': Erik Chinander talks recruiting Malcolm Hartzog to Nebraska

LINCOLN — As one of Erik Chinander’s junior college recruiting visits ended, a coach asked where Chinander was headed next.

“I’m going down to Bassfield (Mississippi),” Chinander said.

“Oh,” the coach responded. “The secret’s out.”

Chinander didn't go down south looking for Malcolm Hartzog. But as Chinander visited a junior college and multiple high schools looking for prospects, coaches kept telling him that Hartzog, a defensive back and running back at Jefferson Davis County High, was the best player in the area.

Chinander couldn’t leave without seeing him.

The defensive coordinator re-scheduled some of his visits to watch Hartzog practice before a playoff game. Chinander said Lance Mancuso, Hartzog’s coach who has sent multiple players to the pros, knows a player when he sees one. And when Chinander met with Mancuso, “He couldn't speak more highly of this young man as a person and as a football player.”