 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The secret's out': Erik Chinander talks recruiting Malcolm Hartzog to Nebraska
1 comment
topical
FOOTBALL

'The secret's out': Erik Chinander talks recruiting Malcolm Hartzog to Nebraska

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — As one of Erik Chinander’s junior college recruiting visits ended, a coach asked where Chinander was headed next.

“I’m going down to Bassfield (Mississippi),” Chinander said.

“Oh,” the coach responded. “The secret’s out.”

Malcolm Hartzog

Malcolm Hartzog

Chinander didn't go down south looking for Malcolm Hartzog. But as Chinander visited a junior college and multiple high schools looking for prospects, coaches kept telling him that Hartzog, a defensive back and running back at Jefferson Davis County High, was the best player in the area. 

Chinander couldn’t leave without seeing him.

The defensive coordinator re-scheduled some of his visits to watch Hartzog practice before a playoff game. Chinander said Lance Mancuso, Hartzog’s coach who has sent multiple players to the pros, knows a player when he sees one. And when Chinander met with Mancuso, “He couldn't speak more highly of this young man as a person and as a football player.”

Chinander watched Hartzog’s film and saw a quality cornerback who can help Nebraska on defense and as a returner. Then he was named Mr. Football in Mississippi and MVP of the Mississippi-Alabama all-star game. The Huskers offered him before that, but Chinander worried about Hartzog’s recruiting momentum.

“Sometimes it just takes one offer,” Chinaner said. “And the boulder starts rolling down the mountain.”

Mancuso told Chinander that other schools tried to call Jefferson Davis County coaches after Hartzog committed to Nebraska earlier this month, but Hartzog’s coaches rebuffed them.

It was too late, they told recruiters. They’d already missed out. Hartzog was a Husker.

“You watch the film and you see the accolades and you watch him live,” Chinander said. “And I just didn't think we couldn’t miss on him.”

1 comment

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.