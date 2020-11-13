The sound of silence: How can Husker football make an unfamiliar Memorial Stadium feel like home?

Nebraska has played twice already in near-empty venues at Ohio State and Northwestern, though those games likely had more fans in the stands than the 1962 Gotham Bowl. That one was played on a sub-freezing gray December day at Yankee Stadium in New York City and — despite official paid attendance of 6,166 — multiple accounts put the actual number of spectators at fewer than 500. The Huskers beat Miami in a 36-34 thriller.

A lengthy newspaper strike in the area meant the game had little hype. And the bowl’s financial problems were such that NU officials famously held the team’s flight on a Lincoln runway for two hours until they were assured a certified expense check for $35,000 had cleared.

“If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t,” coach Bob Devaney said before the game.

Current Nebraska players each have four tickets for family to use Saturday, and Penn State family can attend too. Coaches from both teams are also allowed limited guests.

NU junior receiver Kade Warner said his parents will be there. It won’t be the first time NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, will make noise for their son.