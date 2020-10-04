The surest sign of football coming back? Huskers practicing in full pads

For months, these Huskers have filled their time with strength training and seven-on-seven drills. Coaches and players agree the team is in a good place mentally, with a strong grasp of schemes and new players fully assimilated.

More days with strength coach Zach Duval can’t be a bad thing, senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. The time has afforded greater focus on fundamentals, too — striking, winning the point of attack, angles, etc. — than NU has had before.

Still, a return to live reps has clearly animated Nebraska coaches who — despite having just three weeks to ramp up for the road opener at Ohio State — once again have a tangible purpose and goal after a lengthy stretch in football limbo.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander reached out to colleagues whose teams have already begun their seasons. What’s the best way to be ready to go in 2020? Lots of contact, or avoid the health risk ahead of a compressed regular season of nine games in nine weeks?

“We’re trying to balance keeping the guys healthy and fresh with doing as much as we can to get them ready to play a physical brand of football,” NU coach Scott Frost said.