The talent gap between Nebraska and Ohio State is huge. That wasn't always the case

“That was one of the best college football teams that I've been on a field with,” Frost said of a Buckeye team that ripped through the Big Ten and lost in the College Football Playoff to Clemson. “I think they were one of the best teams in the country and could have easily won everything last year. That being said, I thought we did a really good job of keeping the game close last year for about five minutes.”

Yes. Five minutes and 50 seconds into the game, leading 7-0 already, OSU running back JK Dobbins got the ball and ran behind center Josh Myers, who launched a Husker middle ‘backer in the air and sent him stumbling backward for seven yards. The contest could very well have been called sufficient at that point. The game lasted three more hours, though, and further cemented that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — who transferred to OSU from Georgia — was just as good as advertised.

“He can create plays when he needs to,” Frost said. “He can take off and run and really hurt you.”