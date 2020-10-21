The talent gap between Nebraska and Ohio State is huge. That wasn't always the case

LINCOLN — Nebraska coaches and players were asked about quarterbacks, backup running backs, antigen testing and the logistics of a road trip. More than one was asked about the white noise crowd murmur tracks that the Big Ten will allow in empty stadiums that are likely to have almost no effect whatsoever on NU’s season opener against Ohio State.
That’s because in a sentence, Husker coach Scott Frost got to the brass tacks, the essentials, about Saturday’s game with the Buckeyes.
“The biggest challenge in preparing for Ohio State is just the talent they have on the team,” Frost said.
Neat. Simple. Overwhelmingly true.
Whether one prefers to fact check recruiting rankings, NFL draftees or the product on the field, the Buckeyes have the Big Ten’s best Jimmies and Joes, and they make the Xs and Os look awfully good.
“They’ve got great guys over there, they are very athletic, the top of the top,” cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said, and he’d know. He’s started three games against Ohio State, all Husker losses, and the two home defeats — a 56-14 loss in 2017 and a 48-7 loss in 2019 — were the kind of evenings that produced worried looks and hushed tones. Schemes barely matter when one team is running the other that ragged. Frost this week could even quip about last year’s game, the contrast was so stark.
“That was one of the best college football teams that I've been on a field with,” Frost said of a Buckeye team that ripped through the Big Ten and lost in the College Football Playoff to Clemson. “I think they were one of the best teams in the country and could have easily won everything last year. That being said, I thought we did a really good job of keeping the game close last year for about five minutes.”
Yes. Five minutes and 50 seconds into the game, leading 7-0 already, OSU running back JK Dobbins got the ball and ran behind center Josh Myers, who launched a Husker middle ‘backer in the air and sent him stumbling backward for seven yards. The contest could very well have been called sufficient at that point. The game lasted three more hours, though, and further cemented that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields — who transferred to OSU from Georgia — was just as good as advertised.
“He can create plays when he needs to,” Frost said. “He can take off and run and really hurt you.”
Fields was a five-star recruit out of high school — the nation’s No. 2 quarterback behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence — and perhaps Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest get after he took over for Urban Meyer. Fields is also, according to 247 Sports recruiting database, one of 14 five-star recruits inside the Buckeyes’ program. The rest of the league, according to the data released by Fox Sports College Football’s social media team, has five total five-star prospects. Nebraska doesn’t have any of them.
NU does have more than 20 four-star recruits on its roster. But OSU has more than 50.
The gap wasn’t always so large. From 2005 through the 2011 recruiting classes, Nebraska signed three five-star and 52-four-star recruits, according to Rivals’ database. Ohio State signed ten five-stars and 70 four-stars. Advantage Buckeyes? Yes. But in 2005-07 — Bill Callahan’s prime recruiting years at NU — OSU signed just three more four-star recruits than Nebraska did. The teams signed an equal amount of five-star recruits.
Enter Urban Meyer, who got the job in late 2011.
The former OSU coach — and Day’s mentor — signed two five-star prospects and 14 four-star prospects in his very first class at Ohio State in 2012. Nebraska, at that time under Bo Pelini, signed zero five-stars and six four-stars in 2012 class. In 2013, Meyer signed two more five-stars and 16 four-star recruits, including Ezekiel Elliott, Joey Bosa and Eli Apple, all of whom became NFL draft first-round picks three years later. He also signed JT Barrett in that class. NU signed zero five-stars and five four-star recruits. In 2014, Meyer signed one five-star and 15 four-star recruits. The Huskers signed four four-star recruits total.
A fairly close recruiting gap — that surely contributed to NU’s 34-27 win over the Buckeyes in 2011 — had widened. Quickly.
Talent isn’t everything; after all, Nebraska signs more highly-rated talent than Iowa and Wisconsin, and hasn’t beaten either in almost six years. But consider, for a moment, Meyer’s crown jewel recruiting class in 2017, the one that fueled OSU’s 2019 team.
Chase Young was a five-star recruit in that class. Frost suggested Young was the best pass rusher he’s ever seen in college. Jeffrey Okudah was a five-star recruit in that class, and he picked off NU’s Adrian Martinez twice. Wyatt Davis, perhaps the top interior lineman in college football, was a five-star in that class. So was Shaun Wade, arguably the nation’s top defensive back. Meyers was a high four-star. So was Dobbins.
Ohio State’s 2017 class had some misses — five-star receiver Trevon Grimes transferred to Florida, and four-star quarterback Tate Martell’s college career has been a train wreck. But OSU is able to paper over those misses with a sheer abundance of other four- and five-star hits.
Nebraska has not. All seven of the Rivals’ four-star recruits NU signed in 2017 either never showed (Elijah Blades), barely did (Keyshawn Johnson) or have left. Five of the nine Rivals’ four-stars Nebraska signed in 2018 have left, and that doesn’t include Maurice Washington, whom Rivals deemed a high three-star prospect.
The most recent two classes seem more promising. The Huskers signed zero five-star recruits, but they nabbed 11 four-star recruits in both the 2019 and 2020 class. Of that 22, one (Desmond Bland) never signed nor arrived, and three (Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Keyshawn Greene) have left.
In that same timeframe, Ohio State signed four five-star recruits and 22 four-star recruits. The Buckeyes also acquired Fields — a five-star — via transfer.
Even if Nebraska has stepped its game up, Day and Ohio State aren’t changing their approach. Meyer, who now serves as the lead analyst on Fox’s Big Noon College Football show, knows.
“It’s an NFL roster,” Meyer said on the show last week. “I sat there going through, every player on their roster, offense, defense, will be in the NFL. Think about that.”
Frost clearly has. When asked Monday whether OSU’s defensive line — without Young, who’s now in the NFL –—will be a little less powerful in 2020, Frost didn’t take the bait. The Buckeyes don’t rebuild. They reload.
“They get four- and five-star guys every year and have a lot of them,” Frost said. “The guys that played besides Chase, beat us last year, too. I'd probably have to argue with you if you told me they weren't as good.”
