The top six Huskers from The OWH's annual Super Six

Other Husker-related takeaways from 16 years of the Super Six:

>> Running backs have not really panned out. Collins Okafor and Jaylin Bradley were busts at Nebraska. Moses Bryant was, too, although he played some corner, as well. Fullback CJ Zimmerer was a multi-year starter, but mostly at fullback. Arguably the best running back to come out of the state since 2006 is Andy Janovich, a walk-on from Gretna who was not part of our Super Six.

>> Defensive line has been the best position. Crick, Stille, Steinkuhler, Mick Stoltenberg are the key names there, and Garrett Nelson often does something close to a defensive end’s job. Linebacker is second behind defensive line.

>> Decent — but not elite — offensive linemen. Perhaps the player who may have been best positioned to be a star was Sterup, an ultra-gifted athlete out of Hastings St. Cecilia who picked Nebraska over a bevy of ors. But Sterup didn’t find his stride until NU moved to more of a pro-style offense in 2015. Andrew Rodriguez was a major star out of Aurora, but he battled various injuries in his time at NU.