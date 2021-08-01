The World-Herald presents two bold plans to save college football from itself

The tributary started in the quaint 1980s and has grown into a roaring, mileswide basin in 2021.

Athletes can transfer where they like and gain immediate eligibility. They can profit off their name, image and likeness. A recent — and rare — 9-0 Supreme Court ruling allows schools to provide unlimited education-related benefits to athletes.

The NCAA is on the ropes, hoping for federal intervention at a time when the pandemic is still raging, the economy is opening up and partisan politics — a sport all its own — leaves the NCAA’s desires for legal protection lower on the priority list.

This is like that scene in "The Matrix" where the kid tells Neo, "There is no spoon." The spoon is a construct given power by collective belief. The NCAA is that spoon. It can be bent, shaped, even dissolved into thin air. There is no spoon.

And soon enough, there may be no NCAA, at least not as we've long known it.

Given the speed with which money, speculation and revolution can move, perhaps conferences get obliterated, too. They're merely barriers to a sport operated out of universities but barely tethered to their educational missions. It's all organized by television giants into a Saturday super league somewhere between Friday Night Lights and NFL Sundays.