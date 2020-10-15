There are few silver linings to pandemic, but Chinander is optimistic about Husker defense

Erik Chinander paused at the question from a fan. What are some positives he took from the past seven months in this strangest of offseasons amid a pandemic?
Well, the Nebraska defensive coordinator said, there aren’t many. Everyone spent more time with family. There was more opportunity for meetings and film study. Players could focus on academics. That’s about it.
But while Chinander wasn’t overly keen discussing silver linings during his hourlong appearance Thursday on the Husker Sports Network, he brightened while discussing his optimism for the Nebraska defense in 2020.
The Blackshirts are deep enough now, the third-year coordinator said, that they can afford to put some defenders in situational roles instead of playing them extensively out of necessity. And some tough decisions on the depth chart must still be made before NU enters a standard game week Sunday in preparation for the opener against Ohio State.
“I think the players have a good idea about who’s in the 1 and 2 groups,” Chinander said. “We still have a few practices before we start the game week to really see. Some of those position battles are so tight it’s going to come down to who understands what we’re trying to get done the best because the ability is very, very similar.”
The defense has leaders, Chinander said — he named four seniors in defensive lineman Ben Stille, inside linebackers Collin Miller and Will Honas and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle among those fitting that description. The group has breakout candidates too, he said, including junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor, inside linebacker Luke Reimer and a variety of linemen like redshirt freshman Ty Robinson and junior Damion Daniels.
Perhaps the most intriguing player is redshirt freshman Nick Henrich, now fully healed after various injuries slowed the start of his college career. Chinander said the Omaha Burke grad is playing inside and outside linebacker, with coaches still determining where they see him long term.
“I think you guys are going to see a lot out of him this year,” Chinander said.
Meanwhile, depth across the defensive line “is really starting to show itself a little bit” despite the loss of all three 2019 starters. Junior college addition Jordon Riley has been “a pleasant, pleasant surprise,” Chinander said, while junior Keem Green has made major strides physically and mentally since he arrived a year ago.
“He’s still a big, big man but looks like one of those guys that should be playing on Sunday now,” Chinander said of Green. “His body is transformed and he’s done a great job learning the package and just developing.”
Juniors Daniels and Deontre Thomas will also be significant contributors on the line, Chinander said. Daniels — who already had the nickname “Snacks” when Scott Frost and his staff arrived in December 2017 for his penchant for eating — has improved his stamina to where he can potentially stay on the field for entire drives.
“He's another guy that’s done a great job transforming his body,” Chinander said. “He has the ability to be a really, really dominant defensive lineman and he took that to heart.”
Other notes from Chinander’s radio interview:
» Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann has much more to give, Chinander said. If he does his job and executes, big plays can happen. Said Chinander: “I think JoJo’s as good as he wants to be.”
» Also at outside linebacker are juco additions Niko Cooper and Pheldarius Payne. Chinander called both “a work in progress yet” but said they should appear in games this fall. Citing Green as an example, the coordinator said his experience in coaching has been that juco players who eventually had a shot at the NFL mostly spend their first Division I seasons acclimating before they “really come alive” in year 2.
» Another outside linebacker, sophomore Garrett Nelson, had a shoulder injury to clean up in the offseason but is ready to go now.
“There’s always a place to put him,” Chinander said. “He’s going to bring that energy whether it’s in the locker room or the sideline or on the field. He doesn’t care if it’s special teams or third down to win the game. He’s going to bring the same energy all the time.”
» When Nebraska goes to nickel and dime packages, Chinander said expect to see the likes of sophomore Quinton Newsome and freshmen Ronald Delancy and Tamon Lynum as functional corners. Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates are doing a “really, really nice job so far” as safeties, he said.
» Nebraska has been pitting the top offense and defense against each other in practice, Chinander said. The more the team does that now, the more adjustments can be made before game week.
