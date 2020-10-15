There are few silver linings to pandemic, but Chinander is optimistic about Husker defense

Erik Chinander paused at the question from a fan. What are some positives he took from the past seven months in this strangest of offseasons amid a pandemic?

Well, the Nebraska defensive coordinator said, there aren’t many. Everyone spent more time with family. There was more opportunity for meetings and film study. Players could focus on academics. That’s about it.

But while Chinander wasn’t overly keen discussing silver linings during his hourlong appearance Thursday on the Husker Sports Network, he brightened while discussing his optimism for the Nebraska defense in 2020.

The Blackshirts are deep enough now, the third-year coordinator said, that they can afford to put some defenders in situational roles instead of playing them extensively out of necessity. And some tough decisions on the depth chart must still be made before NU enters a standard game week Sunday in preparation for the opener against Ohio State.

“I think the players have a good idea about who’s in the 1 and 2 groups,” Chinander said. “We still have a few practices before we start the game week to really see. Some of those position battles are so tight it’s going to come down to who understands what we’re trying to get done the best because the ability is very, very similar.”