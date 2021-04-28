There won't be live tackling in the first half of Nebraska's spring game

LINCOLN — A physically demanding spring season will culminate in a lighter first half for Saturday’s Red-White scrimmage before finishing with live tackling.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday that as many as 43 players have been on the injury list this spring with a variety of ailments coming from more intense practices. With that in mind, the spring game's first half will have only “thud” tackling — players performing components of a tackle without going to the ground. Veteran players, like quarterback Adrian Martinez, should see most of their reps before halftime, and the second half will feature more young players in live action.

“We’re a little beat up,” Frost said. “But we expected that with the type of spring that we had.”

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will both be in the press box and will call plays for their respective units for both the Red and White squads. Both defensive groups will be on one sideline while both offensive squads will set up on the other.

Other quick notes from Wednesday’s interviews: