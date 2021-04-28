There won't be live tackling in the first half of Nebraska's spring game

LINCOLN — A physically demanding spring season will culminate in a lighter first half for Saturday’s Red-White scrimmage before finishing with live tackling.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday that as many as 43 players have been on the injury list this spring with a variety of ailments coming from more intense practices. With that in mind, the spring game's first half will have only “thud” tackling — players performing components of a tackle without going to the ground. Veteran players, like quarterback Adrian Martinez, should see most of their reps before halftime, and the second half will feature more young players in live action.
“We’re a little beat up,” Frost said. “But we expected that with the type of spring that we had.”
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will both be in the press box and will call plays for their respective units for both the Red and White squads. Both defensive groups will be on one sideline while both offensive squads will set up on the other.
Other quick notes from Wednesday’s interviews:
» Asked about the backup quarterbacks, Frost said “steady improvement” sums up their spring. Logan Smothers continues to work through his throwing mechanics with QB coach Mario Verduzco and has gotten better daily, Frost said. True freshman Heinrich Haarberg is a “really talented kid” who is also settling in with the offense as an early enrollee.
» Frost said coaches are still undecided about whether they will pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal, but that position isn’t a top priority right now.
“We’ll try to find anybody that we think can help our team the most," Frost said. "Right now I wouldn’t say it would probably be quarterback.”
» Running backs will play throughout the game Saturday, Frost said. “Just looking for somebody to come out of that pack and be the lead dog for us,” Frost said.
» Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said he feels good about rotating six linemen if Nebraska were playing a real game now.
» D-lineman Damion Daniels said he weighs about 315 ponds now after dropping about 15 pounds this spring.