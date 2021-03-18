There's no shortage of Husker running backs, but Ryan Held wants consistency

LINCOLN — In a pandemic, almost everything is unpredictable, and running backs coach Ryan Held is desperate to find some stability. It’s something he didn’t have in a topsy-turvy 2020.
“Last year was just a crazy year because of the inconsistencies,” Held said. “Some guys got COVID and they’re out for three weeks. And then Dedrick Mills was injured part of the year. So, our room was inconsistent at times for various reasons.”
Mills, a senior a year ago, started five of the Huskers’ eight games and played in another. Mills, who is forgoing his extra year of eligibility and entering the NFL draft, played in 18 games in two seasons and racked up 1,141 yards on 227 carries, including 84 carries for 396 yards in 2020.
When Mills was sidelined, the Huskers turned to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to carry the ball. Robinson has since transferred to Kentucky.
Compared to the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Mills, Robinson’s 5-10, 185 frame was less able to sustain the hits a running back takes. Held said the Big Ten is a “big-boy league” as it pertains to its lineman, and consequently, its running backs.
With Mills and Robinson’s departure, Nebraska added Southern California transfer Markese Stepp. Listed as a sophomore, Stepp played parts of three seasons with the Trojans but often dealt with injuries. At 6-0, 235, the Indianapolis product is a good fit for the Big Ten.
Held said his team needed an older, bigger back.
“He’s a guy that grew up in the Midwest, so he knew about the Big Ten and we wanted a guy that had a familiarity with that,” Held said. “When you watch the film, he’s a bigger back that’s physical and can run. We felt like, from a skillset standpoint, he fit what we wanted to get — a bigger, physical guy that you need in this league. Being able to get to know him, he had to fit the personality and the type of person we wanted in the room.”
The Huskers need an experienced back capable of making a splash right away, and Stepp could be that guy. If not, there is no shortage of challengers with 15 players — scholarship and walk-ons — listed as running backs. Stepp, however, is the only one not listed as a freshman.
NU had 1,657 rushing yards in 2020, 514 from running backs (not including Robinson) and is returning 118 rushing yards from last year’s backs. The Huskers have .07% of their rushing yards returning from the running back position.
Ronald Thompkins and Rahmir Johnson, both redshirt freshmen, each have contributed at Nebraska. Johnson rushed for 30 yards on eight carries in six games in 2020, a step down from his 21 attempts for 64 yards in his four games as a true freshman. Thompkins racked up the majority of his career yards — 22 on four carries — against Ohio State last season.
Marvin Scott, who will be listed as a freshman, has the most experience in Nebraska’s system. He gained 62 yards on 24 carries in five games last season. The Florida native notched a career-high eight carries and 22 yards in the Huskers’ loss to Illinois. Scott is stout, at 5-9, 210.
Sevion Morrison, like Scott from the Class of 2020, didn’t play last year due to injuries. At 6-0, 210, he holds the all-time rushing record at Edison High in Oklahoma, breaking Spencer Tillman’s record. Cooper Jewett, a redshirt freshman walk-on from Elkhorn South, had limited playing time but impressed the coaches in practice.
Sophomore walk-on Brody Belt received praise and playing time in 2019, but has since transitioned to receiver.
The only running back in the 2021 class, Gabe Ervin, enrolled early. Along with Stepp, he has been adapting well, getting to work in the weight room and learning the playbook, their position coach said.
Held, who is also Nebraska’s recruiting coordinator, said he looks for strength and great frames to build on as he eyes backs to compete in the Big Ten.
“A guy that we can work with, from a physical standpoint, has a great frame that we can put good weight on, lean muscle mass,” Held said. “In this league, it’s a big-boy league, so the running backs need to be very explosive and powerful and strong, just because that’s what our league presents with good size.”
Newcomers Stepp and Ervin fit that description.
With Ervin enrolling early, all of NU’s running backs are on campus, which will help Held create that needed consistency.
“Now we have everybody here,” Held said. “I just want to see who’s going to go out there and compete and be somebody that we can count on.”
Having a full offseason, unlike last season, will also help further develop the young group.
The extra time also will help with the mental aspect.
In Nebraska’s system, running backs have to run routes and pick up blitzes. Remembering multiple play calls is essential for no-huddle offenses. In other words, there is more to it than lugging the ball through the correct hole. Developing players who can do it all takes time.
“We need the running back position to be a position of strength on this football team,” Held said.
There is a lot to do, but his young charges are ready to put their best foot forward.
“That’s great because we’ll have a chip on our shoulder to be able to go out there and work,” Held said.