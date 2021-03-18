There's no shortage of Husker running backs, but Ryan Held wants consistency

Held said his team needed an older, bigger back.

“He’s a guy that grew up in the Midwest, so he knew about the Big Ten and we wanted a guy that had a familiarity with that,” Held said. “When you watch the film, he’s a bigger back that’s physical and can run. We felt like, from a skillset standpoint, he fit what we wanted to get — a bigger, physical guy that you need in this league. Being able to get to know him, he had to fit the personality and the type of person we wanted in the room.”

The Huskers need an experienced back capable of making a splash right away, and Stepp could be that guy. If not, there is no shortage of challengers with 15 players — scholarship and walk-ons — listed as running backs. Stepp, however, is the only one not listed as a freshman.

NU had 1,657 rushing yards in 2020, 514 from running backs (not including Robinson) and is returning 118 rushing yards from last year’s backs. The Huskers have .07% of their rushing yards returning from the running back position.