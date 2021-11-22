There's so much ahead of the Huskers, but Iowa 'is the only thing that matters'

It isn’t possible to check out now, the Huskers insist, especially against Iowa. There will be “a little extra spice,” outside ‘backer Garrett Nelson said, even as he strives to treat the day like every other. Fifth-year junior tight end Austin Allen dropped all pretenses — clipping the Hawkeyes’ wings would just hit different for NU supporters who have witnessed 17 consecutive defeats to top-25 clubs spanning five years.

“Beating Iowa in anything is a great feeling for Nebraska fans,” Allen said. “We need to get that one done for the fans of this university, this program. It would set us on a good step toward what this program is going to become. … If we get this one done, I know a lot of people will be happy.”

Added Stille: “On game day there’s a little extra juice that goes into it for sure. You can just feel it. You’re lying if you don’t feel it.”

Repercussions would go beyond immediate bragging rights too. The Huskers can change their this-close narrative by offering tangible evidence of progress in what would be Frost’s best win in Lincoln. To do so against a team that has been the anti-Nebraska — one that wins when many metrics suggest it shouldn’t — would only aid NU’s efforts in all the offseason tasks that lie ahead.

After Iowa.