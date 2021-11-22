There's so much ahead of the Huskers, but Iowa 'is the only thing that matters'

LINCOLN — For the next few days, Nebraska’s universe is all about Iowa.
More discipline than usual is required for the 11th annual meeting of Big Ten border rivals. While 17th-ranked Iowa (9-2) is still contending for a West Division title, Nebraska (3-8) has every reason to look past the Black Friday matchup to a busy offseason.
Coaching hires, recruiting, player decisions about whether to return in 2022 — all of it awaits the Huskers after they conclude their reunion with the Hawkeyes in Memorial Stadium. The future of quarterback Adrian Martinez is in doubt too after Scott Frost revealed he'll miss the finale with a shoulder injury.
But resolution to any of it must wait until after Friday.
“At this point in time,” Frost said, “this is the only thing that matters.”
The game is more than the final countdown to a frenzied winter. The battle for the Heroes Trophy includes “more hatred” than a typical Big Ten clash, sixth-year defensive lineman Ben Stille said.
Some have more direct stakes in the game. Outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson, fresh off his first extended action against Wisconsin, is from Carroll, Iowa, grew up an Iowa State fan and has plenty of Hawkeye fans blowing up his phone this week. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, a walk-on offensive lineman for Kirk Ferentz’s first Iowa teams in the 2000s, said he knows people in his home state who will root against his team and others who will make themselves targets by wearing Blackshirts gear to watch parties.
“This rivalry, I think it means everything,” Chinander said.
The game carries weight even with Nebraska out of bowl contention and Frost’s fifth season in 2022 already secured. Iowa can win the West with a win and a Wisconsin loss to Minnesota. Big Red desperately wants to end a six-game losing streak to Iowa — including three straight one-possession gut punches — and a drought of four straight defeats to the Hawks in Lincoln.
Las Vegas oddsmakers conjured further emotions Sunday when they pegged NU as 3.5-point favorites, then flipped to Iowa as a one-point favorite Monday following the Martinez injury news.
“It’s obviously doable and we all believe that it’s doable,” senior receiver Levi Falck said of beating the Hawkeyes. “We all truly believe that we’re going to come out and end it on a good note and send this team off in a good direction heading into next season.”
Further intrigue will come from backup quarterback Logan Smothers, the second-year freshman who will make his first career start against a top-10 scoring defense in an audition of sorts for next season. The Blackshirts, meanwhile, will gird for another run-heavy attack without injured linebacker JoJo Domann and perhaps safety Deontai Williams and linebacker Caleb Tannor.
“One thing you can say about this team: We’re not going to stop fighting,” Frost said of a group that absorbed its FBS record-tying seventh one-score defeat last weekend. “And this team won’t stop fighting Friday, I can guarantee you that.”
It isn’t possible to check out now, the Huskers insist, especially against Iowa. There will be “a little extra spice,” outside ‘backer Garrett Nelson said, even as he strives to treat the day like every other. Fifth-year junior tight end Austin Allen dropped all pretenses — clipping the Hawkeyes’ wings would just hit different for NU supporters who have witnessed 17 consecutive defeats to top-25 clubs spanning five years.
“Beating Iowa in anything is a great feeling for Nebraska fans,” Allen said. “We need to get that one done for the fans of this university, this program. It would set us on a good step toward what this program is going to become. … If we get this one done, I know a lot of people will be happy.”
Added Stille: “On game day there’s a little extra juice that goes into it for sure. You can just feel it. You’re lying if you don’t feel it.”
Repercussions would go beyond immediate bragging rights too. The Huskers can change their this-close narrative by offering tangible evidence of progress in what would be Frost’s best win in Lincoln. To do so against a team that has been the anti-Nebraska — one that wins when many metrics suggest it shouldn’t — would only aid NU’s efforts in all the offseason tasks that lie ahead.
After Iowa.
“This is the battle for the border right here,” Chinander said. “We have to start winning some of these games before you can take the next step in the program’s rise. These games are big in recruiting. These games are big for the team. A win in this kind of game can set you up for where you want to go next year.”
