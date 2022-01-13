These are the former Huskers playing for a chance to win the Super Bowl

There are 14 former Huskers on the rosters of NFL teams that qualified for the playoffs.
That includes seven who were on their squad's active roster as of Wednesday, five on a practice squad and two more on injured reserve. That doesn't include any former Husker players who are now coaches, like Zac Taylor, who's led the Bengals to the postseason in his third season as head coach.
All but one AFC team — the Buffalo Bills — have a former Husker on the roster. In the NFC, there are three teams that don't — Green Bay, Arizona and the LA Rams.
You'll see plenty of Nebraska during Wild Card weekend. Of the 12 teams playing in the opening round, five have at least one former Husker on the active roster. The Dallas Cowboys lead the way in that regard with three.
Here's the schedule for this weekend. Teams in bold have a former Husker on the active roster:
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (NBC): Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
Saturday, 7:15 p.m. (CBS): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, noon (FOX): Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, 3:30 p.m. (CBS): San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 7:15 p.m. (NBC): Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Monday, 7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN): Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Former Huskers on NFL postseason rosters
CB Chris Jones, Titans (practice squad): Jones, in his fourth NFL season, bounced between the Titans' practice squad and active roster throughout the season. He appeared in seven games and split time on defense and special teams. He recorded seven tackles.
CB Dicaprio Bootle, Chiefs (practice squad): Bootle spent most of his rookie season on the Chiefs' practice squad after going undrafted. He did appear in three games, mostly on special teams but saw his most action on defense in Week 16 when he recorded seven total tackles.
CB Stanley Morgan, Bengals: Morgan's third NFL season was his most productive. He played in all 17 games for the Bengals and made his first career start in the final week of the year, making one catch for eight yards. A record-breaking receiver as a Husker, Morgan has developed into a special teams ace for the Bengals.
OL Richie Incognito, Raiders (injured reserve): Incognito injured his calf in the preseason and never played. He only appeared in two games in 2020.
RB Devine Ozigbo, Patriots (practice squad): Ozigbo, in his third NFL season, played two games this year for the Saints and one for the Jaguars. He joined the Patriots' practice squad in late November.
DL Carlos Davis, Steelers: Davis went down with an injury in the opening game of the year and missed most of the season. He did return to play a handful of snaps in the final three games.
DL Khalil Davis, Steelers (practice squad): Davis won a Super Bowl in his rookie season, though he wasn't on Tampa Bay's active roster for the championship game. After getting waived by the Bucs this year, he landed in Indianapolis, where he played in one game. He didn't last long there though, and he eventually teamed up with his twin brother in Pittsburgh, where he's on the practice squad.
LB Lavonte David, Buccaneers (injured reserve): David has been one of Tampa Bay's best players over the last decade, but he went down with an injury that kept him out for the final two games of the season. The Bucs hold out hope he could be back for the playoffs, but for now he's still questionable at best for this weekend.
DL Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers: Suh was his typically reliable self this season, starting all 17 games for the defending champs. He's only missed two games during his entire 12-year NFL career. He's made 27 total tackles and six sacks this season.
DL Randy Gregory, Cowboys: Free of off-the-field issues, Gregory finally had the breakout season long expected of him. Though he did miss some time due to injury, he appeared in 12 games this season with 11 starts. He recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and even had an interception.
LB Luke Gifford, Cowboys: Gifford solidified his role as a key special teams player in his third NFL season. He played in all but one game for the Cowboys and registered 11 total tackles.
OL Matt Farniok, Cowboys: Farniok played a small role on special teams in his rookie season.
DL Darrion Daniels, 49ers (practice squad/injured reserve): Daniels was on San Francisco's practice squad when he went down with a season-ending injury in November.
TE Jack Stoll, Eagles: Stoll played in all but one game, with five starts, as an undrafted rookie. He made four catches for 22 yards and also had a role on special teams.