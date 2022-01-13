These are the former Huskers playing for a chance to win the Super Bowl

RB Devine Ozigbo, Patriots (practice squad): Ozigbo, in his third NFL season, played two games this year for the Saints and one for the Jaguars. He joined the Patriots' practice squad in late November.

DL Carlos Davis, Steelers: Davis went down with an injury in the opening game of the year and missed most of the season. He did return to play a handful of snaps in the final three games.

DL Khalil Davis, Steelers (practice squad): Davis won a Super Bowl in his rookie season, though he wasn't on Tampa Bay's active roster for the championship game. After getting waived by the Bucs this year, he landed in Indianapolis, where he played in one game. He didn't last long there though, and he eventually teamed up with his twin brother in Pittsburgh, where he's on the practice squad.

LB Lavonte David, Buccaneers (injured reserve): David has been one of Tampa Bay's best players over the last decade, but he went down with an injury that kept him out for the final two games of the season. The Bucs hold out hope he could be back for the playoffs, but for now he's still questionable at best for this weekend.