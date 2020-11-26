These Huskers grew up together in Green Bay, then turned Lincoln into Titletown

They followed different paths to success at NU. Tagge worked his way up the depth chart at quarterback, sharing the starting job with Van Brownson in 1969 and 1970 before winning it outright in 1971. He became a first-round draft pick of the hometown Packers in 1972 and played seven seasons as a pro in the NFL, the old World Football League and the Canadian Football League. He went on to become a financial adviser in Omaha.

Mason lettered at split end in 1969. But after a Sun Bowl victory over Georgia, coach Bob Devaney sat next to him on the bus and told him he would move the next season to monster back, or strong safety. Devaney said the secondary offered a better path to pro football.

Mason was crushed. “I loved being a receiver,” he said.

But coaches had a better view of the big picture, he says. After missing the 1970 season because of knee surgery, Mason started in 1971 and 1972, then went on to play two years in the NFL, including a season with Tagge and the Packers. He returned to Green Bay in 1987 to launch a career as a dentist. Now 71, he’s been retired for three years.

Anderson is 71 and living in Albuquerque after a career in finance at the University of New Mexico.