These Huskers grew up together in Green Bay, then turned Lincoln into Titletown

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
Green Bay West High School played football on the home field of the Packers back in the 1960s.
And when it was time for Jim Anderson and three West teammates to pick a college, it required no Lambeau leap of the imagination to see themselves playing for Nebraska.
They’d be moving from one medium-sized Midwest city to another, both with devoted fans and an expectation of winning.
And win they did. Anderson and prep teammate Jerry Tagge helped the Huskers capture their first national title in 1970. A third West graduate, Dave Mason, joined them in the starting lineup in 1971 for another championship season.
“That,” Mason said, “is a story that will probably never be replicated.”
It probably wouldn’t be replicated today. Had Wisconsin been the caliber of program it is now, Anderson says, they might all have become Badgers.
But Wisconsin won just five games combined in 1965 and 1966, his final two years at Green Bay West, and he says Badger coaches focused their recruiting in Chicago and northern Illinois.
“They did not do a good job of recruiting Wisconsin. Especially northern Wisconsin,” Anderson said. “I didn’t even consider Wisconsin.”
The all-state defensive back was more impressed with Nebraska, which was coming off a fifth straight bowl trip.
Anderson signed with the Huskers over Northwestern in 1967. Classmate Dennis Gutzman followed suit. Gutzman would letter as a defensive end in 1968 and go on to become an orthopedic surgeon in San Antonio.
Tagge and Mason were a year behind them at Green Bay West and signed with NU in 1968. Tagge was an all-state quarterback, Mason his favorite receiver.
“When Jerry and I went to visit, and you’ve got some of your best friends already going to a school like Nebraska, it was pretty much a slam dunk,” Mason said.
Anderson had played little league baseball with Tagge and Babe Ruth ball with Mason. In high school, the three worked over the summer at a driving range and miniature golf course.
They followed different paths to success at NU. Tagge worked his way up the depth chart at quarterback, sharing the starting job with Van Brownson in 1969 and 1970 before winning it outright in 1971. He became a first-round draft pick of the hometown Packers in 1972 and played seven seasons as a pro in the NFL, the old World Football League and the Canadian Football League. He went on to become a financial adviser in Omaha.
Mason lettered at split end in 1969. But after a Sun Bowl victory over Georgia, coach Bob Devaney sat next to him on the bus and told him he would move the next season to monster back, or strong safety. Devaney said the secondary offered a better path to pro football.
Mason was crushed. “I loved being a receiver,” he said.
But coaches had a better view of the big picture, he says. After missing the 1970 season because of knee surgery, Mason started in 1971 and 1972, then went on to play two years in the NFL, including a season with Tagge and the Packers. He returned to Green Bay in 1987 to launch a career as a dentist. Now 71, he’s been retired for three years.
Anderson is 71 and living in Albuquerque after a career in finance at the University of New Mexico.
He and Mason were math majors at Nebraska, as was a third member of the secondary, free safety Bill Kosch. That’s something else that would be hard to replicate today, Mason says.
But the 1971 Huskers weren’t looking for flash. They voted Tagge and Anderson their co-captains.
“Both of them had pretty much the same personality: quiet leaders,” Kosch said. “They didn’t have to be real demonstrative. We just kind of knew we were the best thing out there.”
Anderson wasn’t the biggest cornerback at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, and he wasn’t the fastest. He estimates his speed in the 40-yard dash at 4.7 seconds.
But he had other winning traits, Kosch says.
“Jimmy was smart, he was sure, he was confident. He was a good tackler. He didn’t come up and blow people up — he just got people down. And he didn’t make mistakes.
“You could always count on Jimmy getting his plan executed.”
After a season on the freshman team and another as a redshirt, Anderson started every game for three seasons from 1969 to 1971. The Huskers went unbeaten in the final 32.
“I couldn’t have written a better story,” he said, “than what happened in Lincoln for a skinny little kid from Green Bay.”
