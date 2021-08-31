 Skip to main content
These Huskers made the cut as NFL teams set rosters ahead of season openers
FOOTBALL

Tuesday was the deadline for NFL teams to pare down their rosters to 53 players ahead of the season starting next week.

There are currently 19 former Huskers who made that initial cut, though more roster moves can be made until games start. Others will likely join practice squads in the coming days, or could still land a roster spot somewhere before the season begins.

Some of the most notable former Huskers who were on the bubble to make a 53-man rosters but did were Jack Stoll (Philadelphia Eagles), Cethan Carter (Miami Dolphins), Chris Jones (Tennessee Titans) and Stanley Morgan (Cincinnati Bengals). All four went undrafted over the last few years but have an active roster spot confirmed for now.

Stoll is one of three Huskers to make a 53-man roster as a rookie, joining drafted offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes (Los Angeles Chargers) and Matt Farniok (Dallas Cowboys). The two Huskers drafted in 2020 — Khalil Davis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Carlos Davis (Pittsburgh Steelers) — are also still with their respective teams.

Some notable former Huskers cut ahead of the deadline were Lamar Jackson (New York Jets), Darrion Daniels (San Francisco 49ers), Dedrick Mills (Detroit Lions), Dicaprio Bootle (Kansas City Chiefs), Freedom Akinmoladun (Tennessee Titans) and Devine Ozigbo (Jacksonville Jaguars). 

Additional notes on former Huskers: Joshua Kalu is on injured reserve with the New York Giants after tearing a pectoral muscle during a preseason game. Alex Lewis, who most recently played for the New York Jets, is retiring from football due to injuries. Prince Amukamara and Brett Maher spent time with the New Orleans Saints but were cut during training camp and have not been picked up by another team.

Here's the full list of former Huskers on 53-man rosters as of Tuesday afternoon:

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Khalil Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Ameer Abdullah, Minnesota Vikings

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

