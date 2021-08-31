These Huskers made the cut as NFL teams set rosters ahead of season openers

Tuesday was the deadline for NFL teams to pare down their rosters to 53 players ahead of the season starting next week.
There are currently 19 former Huskers who made that initial cut, though more roster moves can be made until games start. Others will likely join practice squads in the coming days, or could still land a roster spot somewhere before the season begins.
Some of the most notable former Huskers who were on the bubble to make a 53-man rosters but did were Jack Stoll (Philadelphia Eagles), Cethan Carter (Miami Dolphins), Chris Jones (Tennessee Titans) and Stanley Morgan (Cincinnati Bengals). All four went undrafted over the last few years but have an active roster spot confirmed for now.
Stoll is one of three Huskers to make a 53-man roster as a rookie, joining drafted offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes (Los Angeles Chargers) and Matt Farniok (Dallas Cowboys). The two Huskers drafted in 2020 — Khalil Davis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Carlos Davis (Pittsburgh Steelers) — are also still with their respective teams.
Some notable former Huskers cut ahead of the deadline were Lamar Jackson (New York Jets), Darrion Daniels (San Francisco 49ers), Dedrick Mills (Detroit Lions), Dicaprio Bootle (Kansas City Chiefs), Freedom Akinmoladun (Tennessee Titans) and Devine Ozigbo (Jacksonville Jaguars).
Additional notes on former Huskers: Joshua Kalu is on injured reserve with the New York Giants after tearing a pectoral muscle during a preseason game. Alex Lewis, who most recently played for the New York Jets, is retiring from football due to injuries. Prince Amukamara and Brett Maher spent time with the New Orleans Saints but were cut during training camp and have not been picked up by another team.
Here's the full list of former Huskers on 53-man rosters as of Tuesday afternoon:
Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans
Maliek Collins, Houston Texans
Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Khalil Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins
Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys
Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys
Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys
Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Gates, New York Giants
Ameer Abdullah, Minnesota Vikings
Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals
Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns
Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers
Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens
Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders
Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers