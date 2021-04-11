'This state wants a winning team': Assistants feel urgency to boost Scott Frost, Huskers

» Production, production, production. Nebraska has clearly amped up its expectations for consistency within practices, with an edge of dissatisfaction of being merely good.

"It wasn’t good enough, we've got to get more production out of that position, we have to," running backs coach Ryan Held said about his group, which has battled injuries and inconsistency since 2019. "We have to be able to run the ball and be consistent in seeing our cuts and to really be an asset to our offense. ... For various reasons — injuries, inconsistencies — we weren’t consistent at that position. So I’ve got to get it right. We’ve got to get it right. I feel good we have everybody here. Now we’ve got to go out and practice to get it right.”

Held said he’s “grading every single thing” in a practice with an eye on consistency.

Tuioti referenced a “chip on our shoulder” with his group after a season of growth that still included missed tackles and a handful of poor performances in losses to Illinois and Minnesota.

“We’ve definitely got a lot to prove,” Tuioti said. “I’ve got a lot to prove as a coach. We’ve got a lot to prove as a program. Every single day, when we come out to practice, we’re not trying to waste any of these opportunities.”