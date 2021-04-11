'This state wants a winning team': Assistants feel urgency to boost Scott Frost, Huskers

LINCOLN — Tony Tuioti loves Nebraska — the prideful nature of the people and the passion.
NU’s defensive line coach has heard the criticism about boss Scott Frost and the program, which has posted three straight losing seasons since Frost arrived. Often, after such a run of mediocrity, a coach is looking to overhaul his staff to jump-start major change.
Frost didn’t do that.
He stuck with all 10 assistants who coached during a tumultuous 3-5 season. He gave them all one-year contract extensions so they wouldn’t be coaching for their jobs, so to speak, in 2021. Frost was unorthodox in 2018, when he brought every assistant from Central Florida with him to Nebraska, and he has remained consistently loyal.
“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Frost said in late January. “I believe in these guys as individuals.”
Eight of those assistants, including Tuioti, were with Nebraska in 2019.
“We know, at the end of the day, it’s to win, do things the right way,” Tuioti said. “And I don’t think there’s anybody else in the country, in this state, that loves this program as much as (Frost) does, and he wears it on his sleeves, and we back him up. We follow him. Every single day. I want what he wants. I want what this state wants. This state wants a winning team. And I want to push my guys to the limit. I want them to know, each and every day, it’s not good enough.
“What’s going to be good enough is, at the end of the day, if the scoreboard shows we’ve got one more point than the other team. That’s when it’s good enough.”
Tuioti’s extended comments last Wednesday echoed a vibe from many Nebraska assistants, all of whom have talked to the media this spring. There’s a sense of urgency, and even a desire to protect and support Frost, the boss who believes in them as a staff. The boss who, because he played in the program and grew up in the state, receives more support — and in some cases, more personal, pointed criticism — than previous coaches.
“Last year, as coaches, I don’t think, as a collective staff, we did a great job assisting and doing our job, so we’re putting that on us and we’re not going to blame Coach Frost on everything,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said of the staff’s work, particularly on special teams. Beckton, who followed Frost to NU from Central Florida, questioned whether assistants put forth their “best effort” in 2020.
“The tempo has been set,” Beckton said. “From Day 1 in our special teams meetings, we’re going to be better there. Same thing on offense — we’re going to be better. Defensively, we’re going to be better. And if we’re not — we’re going to demand it out of them. Every single day. We’re going to make them do it again.
“For us to win games, we have to be better in every phase.”
Over the first half of spring camp, three areas of growth, in particular, have stood out in assistants’ comments.
» Approach to practice. Tired of sloppy fundamentals, coaches have talked of slowing the speed of play in spring camp to emphasize technique and finishing a rep the right way.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin credited Frost with changing the practice style in a way that suits the linemen.
“Through the first couple practices, it’s been really cool to see us playing until the end of the whistle, with less emphasis on going fast,” Austin said. “That’s a big adjustment as it relates to the boys, because you’ve got to take care of the boys in order to do that. If you’re not taking care of them and it’s just balls to the wall on every single play, then there’s a fatigue factor that’s naturally built in.”
Tuioti said Nebraska is attempting to win every portion of practice — on Wednesday, reporters saw more drill work at the start of the workout — vs. attempting to make up for a poor start with a big finish. Meetings, walkthrough and postpractice events are equally important compared to the meat of the workouts.
“To have a great practice means you have to practice great in all the individual periods,” Tuioti said. “You can’t just wait for the last period to try to win and say ‘practice was good.’”
» Special teams. Nebraska hasn’t been good there since Frost arrived for myriad reasons, and in nearly every area but placekicking, the Huskers bottomed out in 2020. Two successful punt fakes. A fumbled punt. A kickoff team worthy of scorn after its performance at Rutgers.
“We need to get better at everything,” said outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, who now coordinates special teams. “Our goal is to improve. We’re not going to stay the same. There’s no other choice — there’s no going backwards. We need to improve in all areas.”
Beckton and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher were even more vocal than Dawson about needing improvement on special teams. Fisher said he wouldn’t allow his defensive backs to see the field unless they were on at least one special teams unit.
“We’re doing a good job — Coach Dawson’s doing a good job — of setting that culture, and guys are buying into that culture right away,” Fisher said. “Every coach has a part of that. But Coach Dawson is doing a great job of setting the culture of the room. And then we’re basically — me — I’m basically echoing that in my room of holding the guys to being on special teams.”
» Production, production, production. Nebraska has clearly amped up its expectations for consistency within practices, with an edge of dissatisfaction of being merely good.
"It wasn’t good enough, we've got to get more production out of that position, we have to," running backs coach Ryan Held said about his group, which has battled injuries and inconsistency since 2019. "We have to be able to run the ball and be consistent in seeing our cuts and to really be an asset to our offense. ... For various reasons — injuries, inconsistencies — we weren’t consistent at that position. So I’ve got to get it right. We’ve got to get it right. I feel good we have everybody here. Now we’ve got to go out and practice to get it right.”
Held said he’s “grading every single thing” in a practice with an eye on consistency.
Tuioti referenced a “chip on our shoulder” with his group after a season of growth that still included missed tackles and a handful of poor performances in losses to Illinois and Minnesota.
“We’ve definitely got a lot to prove,” Tuioti said. “I’ve got a lot to prove as a coach. We’ve got a lot to prove as a program. Every single day, when we come out to practice, we’re not trying to waste any of these opportunities.”
After a 12-20 start to the Frost era — and an offseason full of program departures and talk of Nebraska trying to back out of the Oklahoma game — the assistants feel urgency and speak to it.
“Tomorrow’s not promised,” Tuioti said. “And all we can do is our best today. Even next season’s not promised. So all I’m focused on what we can do today. Practice No. 5.”
