This week the Huskers will admit their opponent isn't nameless or faceless

Nebraska approaches each game as if it's playing a “nameless, faceless opponent.” Players know the mantra well enough to repeat it often.

But the Husker coaches are willing to acknowledge this week the size of the stage against No. 9 Michigan.

“Pressure is privilege,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.

“Their guys are physical,” offensive line coach Greg Austin said. “They’re tough, they’re fast, they’re smart. So you’ve got to be that — plus.”

The Wolverine defense is one of the nation’s stingiest and definitely has the attention of offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, who is especially impressed with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

“He’s the best defensive player we’ve seen on tape,” Lubick said. “Plays with great motor, they give him some freedom, but he’s always in the right place at the right time. Chase things down, never takes a play off. We’ve got to be aware of where he is at all times.”

More quick hits from Tuesday’s chat with coaches:

» Austin said he’s had to “look in the mirror” as he develops his offensive linemen.