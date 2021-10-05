This week the Huskers will admit their opponent isn't nameless or faceless

Nebraska approaches each game as if it's playing a “nameless, faceless opponent.” Players know the mantra well enough to repeat it often.
But the Husker coaches are willing to acknowledge this week the size of the stage against No. 9 Michigan.
“Pressure is privilege,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.
“Their guys are physical,” offensive line coach Greg Austin said. “They’re tough, they’re fast, they’re smart. So you’ve got to be that — plus.”
The Wolverine defense is one of the nation’s stingiest and definitely has the attention of offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, who is especially impressed with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
“He’s the best defensive player we’ve seen on tape,” Lubick said. “Plays with great motor, they give him some freedom, but he’s always in the right place at the right time. Chase things down, never takes a play off. We’ve got to be aware of where he is at all times.”
More quick hits from Tuesday’s chat with coaches:
» Austin said he’s had to “look in the mirror” as he develops his offensive linemen.
“You’ve got to be real with yourself, you’ve got to be real with the kids, you’ve got to be real with everybody," Austin said. “Can’t run from it. You have to say, ‘Hey, get your head back in the office and you keep coaching and you keep trying to get better.' … Adversity is adversity and you’ve got to be able to meet it head on.
"We’ve been able to run the ball since I’ve been here, and this year we haven’t been able to consistently. And you can say, ‘Oh, it’s this and that’ — no. You’ve got to tweak the margins, you’ve got to find a way to continue to get better every single week. Because that’s life. If I’m going to tell that to my (daughters), then I better be going to work and telling it to the boys.”
» Center Cam Jurgens and right guard Matt Sichterman have been the “glue” on the offensive line, as Austin moved left tackle Teddy Prochazka and left guard Nouredin Nouili into the starting lineup and shifted left tackle Turner Corcoran to the right side.
The benched guys — Ethan Piper, Bryce Benhart and Trent Hixson — have been “professionals” in practice despite losing jobs.
