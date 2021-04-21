Thomas Fidone had to be humbled at first, but now the 'sky's the limit'

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton wrapped his arm around Thomas Fidone as they walked off the field and told him he's proud of his hard work and impressive effort.

Fidone caught four or five passes during Nebraska’s scrimmage on Wednesday. Beckton said it was the freshman's best day of practice “by far.”

“He has really, really improved since day one,” Beckton said. “And he's only gonna get better from here. The sky's the limit for him. He's gonna help the football team this year.”

Like fellow freshman tight end James Carnie, who is back after shoulder surgery, Beckton is going “to press (Fidone) on every single detail when he’s in.”

The former four-star recruit has been overloaded with information on Nebraska’s offense, system and fundamentals.

“He's a physical kid, but as far as understanding the footwork and technique, hand placement, he was kind of deficient in,” Beckton said. “And today he put it all together for us.”

Beckton said he wasn’t surprised Fidone progressed nicely this spring because of his work ethic, drive and abilities.