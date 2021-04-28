 Skip to main content
Husker tight end Thomas Fidone suffers knee injury, will undergo surgery
Husker tight end Thomas Fidone suffers knee injury, will undergo surgery

Thomas Fidone

Thomas Fidone, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad, arrived at Nebraska as one of the top-rated recruits in the country for the 2021 class.

LINCOLN — The top-rated player from Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class will miss the spring game and and at least part of the fall season after suffering a knee injury, Scott Frost said Wednesday.

Thomas Fidone injured the knee during a non-contact drill in a recent practice and will undergo surgery Thursday, Frost said. The tight end and early enrollee out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central had been steadily trending upward in the last month, coaches and players said, as he learned the offense and adjusted to the speed of college football.

Fidone is the only player Frost expects to be unavailable due to injury at the start of fall camp. Frost said there's a chance Fidone is able to play at some point this season.

Fidone had been playing behind juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, though coaches have said he likely would have been on the field some this fall. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was a borderline five-star recruit and the No. 1 tight end in his class according to multiple services, choosing the Huskers over multiple blue-blood programs.

In a Twitter post, Fidone said: "I will be back. Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is set to have a major comeback!"

