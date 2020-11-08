Thomas: Nebraska's 1-2 punch of Orduna, Kinney was handful for NU's 1970 opponents

Both ended up in the NFL. Orduna was a second-round draft pick of the 49ers in 1971 and played three seasons with the Giants and Colts. Kinney went in the first round a year later to Kansas City and played five seasons with the Chiefs and Bills.

Orduna’s last name was mispronounced in his Husker days. It’s or-DOON-yuh. His father was of Spanish descent and came to the U.S. from Mexico, then married a Black woman and settled in Nebraska.

Their son Joseph grew up strong and fast. He became a state champion high hurdler at Central and also won gold in the long jump and 880-yard relay. He qualified twice for the state wrestling tournament, too.

Orduna grew up idolizing Colts receiver Lenny Moore and Bears back Gale Sayers, who preceded him at Omaha Central. He wore No. 31 in high school, just like Sayers, and kept the number at NU.

But one day he came home from high school and Devaney was sitting in his living room, assuring his parents that he would take care of their son.

Before he knew it, Orduna was a Husker pledge. “I don’t know who decided,” he said. “I think it was my parents.”