'Those guys were hungry': Offensive line shows glimpse of future for Nebraska's offense

Nebraska could return its entire line next season if senior right guard and two-time captain Matt Farniok elects to run it back again. But even if he doesn’t, the group will push ahead in 2021 with a third-year starting center in Cam Jurgens, a promising left guard in Ethan Piper and two of NU’s most prized recruits under Frost in Turner Corcoran (left tackle) and Bryce Benhart (right tackle).

Corcoran, a true freshman, made his first career start Friday after 40-game starter Brenden Jaimes announced he was opting out to pursue the NFL draft. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder more than held up in extended duty, landing a pancake or two and generally following the standard of a good referee or long snapper in that his name rarely came up during the broadcast.

Though Nebraska often ran to the right, it went Corcoran’s way on the key fourth-and-2 near midfield with 2:22 left and the Huskers holding a seven-point lead. With tight end Austin Allen also lined up on that side, Martinez busted around the end for 11 yards to all but clinch the game.

“I didn’t notice him,” Frost said of Corcoran, “and that probably means he played pretty well.”

