'Those guys were hungry': Offensive line shows glimpse of future for Nebraska's offense

On a New Jersey night cold enough that heavy breathing could be seen as clearly as heard, Nebraska’s offense leaned on its future.
Stability on that side of the ball is in short supply as the Huskers — regardless of whether they play in a bowl game — prepare for another offseason. A quarterback battle looms. The on-field receiver group will likely look much different in 2021. Senior running back Dedrick Mills must decide whether he will return, with no clear successor behind him.
The offensive line, though, has an outlook that appears as promising as the lanes it repeatedly opened for Nebraska ball carriers Friday night. While starting three freshmen for the first time in school history, the Huskers recorded season-highs with 365 rushing yards at 6.29 yards per tote. Facing a weary Rutgers defense that nonetheless had taken major strides this season stopping the ground game, NU blockers paved the way to a 28-21 win.
“Those guys were hungry and we could rely on them, especially down the stretch,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “They were playing hard, following their assignments and got the job done. I have a lot of faith in those guys and I think that’s really where that success can be pointed towards.”
Added coach Scott Frost: “I have to watch the tape, but I feel like they probably played their best game tonight. That’s an encouraging thing.”
Nebraska could return its entire line next season if senior right guard and two-time captain Matt Farniok elects to run it back again. But even if he doesn’t, the group will push ahead in 2021 with a third-year starting center in Cam Jurgens, a promising left guard in Ethan Piper and two of NU’s most prized recruits under Frost in Turner Corcoran (left tackle) and Bryce Benhart (right tackle).
Corcoran, a true freshman, made his first career start Friday after 40-game starter Brenden Jaimes announced he was opting out to pursue the NFL draft. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder more than held up in extended duty, landing a pancake or two and generally following the standard of a good referee or long snapper in that his name rarely came up during the broadcast.
Though Nebraska often ran to the right, it went Corcoran’s way on the key fourth-and-2 near midfield with 2:22 left and the Huskers holding a seven-point lead. With tight end Austin Allen also lined up on that side, Martinez busted around the end for 11 yards to all but clinch the game.
“I didn’t notice him,” Frost said of Corcoran, “and that probably means he played pretty well.”
The rest of the line banked valuable experience all season. Piper, a 6-4, 300-pound redshirt freshman, started his seventh straight game Friday. His classmate Benhart, at 6-9, 330, started every contest this year. The Huskers felt strongly enough about his potential that they moved Farniok inside from tackle to guard, and Benhart largely held his own in his first go-round as a regular contributor.
The 6-3, 290-pound Jurgens, for all his nagging injuries and snap issues — including some that led to a brief benching against Iowa — settled in during NU’s last three games. The Beatrice native and redshirt sophomore has appeared in 20 career games after arriving in Lincoln as a tight end.
Learning curves have come with the playing time against older Big Ten defensive lines. Nebraska offensive linemen have been hit with 10 holds and seven false starts in eight games, often drive killers for a struggling offense. Five different blockers were flagged in a one-score loss to Northwestern. Against Rutgers, a Piper false start in the first quarter prompted coaches to remove him until the third drive after halftime. Benhart followed Piper’s mistake with a hold that pushed NU back against its own end zone for a punt.
Still, Friday yielded far more good production than bad. On one play, Martinez ran for a first down on 3rd-and-3 as Piper pulled and walled off a defender to his right. Mills’ 43-yard sprint was set up by Jurgens and Benhart pushing back interior defenders with Farniok clearing out a would-be tackler on the other side.
“It really speaks volumes to the offensive line and their physicality tonight and their mindset,” Martinez said. “Really, I just have to follow suit.”
Said Mills: “O-line did a great job blocking today.”
Should Nebraska’s other senior O-linemen leave in Farniok, Boe Wilson and Christian Gaylord, the program still has nine other scholarship players on the roster from this season. That includes another tackle prospect coaches have often mentioned — redshirt freshman Brant Banks — and interior upperclassmen like Trent Hixson, Broc Bando and Matt Sichterman.
NU also brought in a pair of walk-on transfers who had previously started elsewhere in Ezra Miller (6-6, 325, Iowa) and Nouredin Nouili (6-4, 320, Colorado State). Three incoming 2021 scholarship signees are offensive linemen as well.
