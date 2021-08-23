Though Scott Frost was brief, his Huskers didn't hide their excitement for game week

LINCOLN — Scott Frost strode into the room on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium on Monday and drummed his fingers on the podium. Barely five minutes and 20-plus questions later, he was gone.
The Nebraska coach was in no mood to elaborate on much of anything during a press conference that's now on the short list for quickest ever among the weekly, in-season press events.
He steered questions about captains, Blackshirts and turnovers back to looking forward to Saturday’s season opener at Illinois.
“I’ve been excited about the preparation,” Frost said. “All the preparation in the world doesn’t matter if you don’t go play well. So I think our guys are laser-focused right now and I like where we are.”
Frost’s curt demeanor — whether brought on by tunnel vision for Illinois, ire over last week’s leak of the ongoing NCAA investigation or something else entirely — abruptly capped a morning in which nearly a dozen of his players arrived cool, confident and chatty.
Offensive lineman Ethan Piper grinned when asked if it felt like game week, then described a “hard-nosed” offense built on a downhill running game that churns 4-5 yards per play.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt described how he and defensive lineman Damion Daniels “low-key almost cried together” last week when they learned teammates had voted them among NU’s four co-captains.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez spoke thoughtfully while wearing a hat with the logo of defensive lineman Ben Stille and a T-shirt sporting the “Beef Jurgy” brand of center Cam Jurgens.
“I’m living out my dream, plain and simple,” Martinez said about his fourth season as a starter. “… I got nerves. I got the butterflies. I’m pumped.”
With a real opponent on the schedule Saturday, Nebraska players acknowledged an offseason of work is about to be put to the test. Penalties, turnovers, special teams, roster additions — all of it may look better in practice, but the real proving ground is in Champaign, Illinois, in a noon tilt that kicks off all of major college football.
The Huskers agreed that outside opinions can only change if Nebraska plays its game and plays it well.
“We really have to get this one,” Taylor-Britt said. “I want to so bad.”
Frost does too, though he communicated it differently in the few minutes between the first question and his departing “Thanks, guys” as he left the room.
One of his few substantive answers was regarding COVID-19 testing protocols for the season. The Big Ten earlier in the day followed suit with other Power Five conferences by declaring any team that can’t compete because of a COVID outbreak will have to forfeit the game.
Frost said unvaccinated players will undergo weekly tests, and there will be an announcement “from someone other than me” with details about how much of his roster has received the vaccine.
Asked if he wanted to tell media members about it, his response was blunt.
“If I wanted to tell you, I would,” Frost said.
The coach said he wants to avoid testing becoming a distraction for players, and the topic didn’t come up at all among them Monday.
Tight end Austin Allen wryly remarked that he wished he was on a flight this week to Ireland — where Nebraska was originally supposed to face the Illini before the pandemic scuttled those plans — but he's nonetheless locked in for the Big Ten road opener.
Frost’s brief availability was perhaps the last reminder that the time for talk is nearly over following a lengthy and newsy offseason. How the Huskers channel their anticipation for what’s next, players said, will offer the final word.
“We’re ready for the stage,” Domann said. “We’re ready to just hit somebody else.”
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH