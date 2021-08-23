Though Scott Frost was brief, his Huskers didn't hide their excitement for game week

Quarterback Adrian Martinez spoke thoughtfully while wearing a hat with the logo of defensive lineman Ben Stille and a T-shirt sporting the “Beef Jurgy” brand of center Cam Jurgens.

“I’m living out my dream, plain and simple,” Martinez said about his fourth season as a starter. “… I got nerves. I got the butterflies. I’m pumped.”

With a real opponent on the schedule Saturday, Nebraska players acknowledged an offseason of work is about to be put to the test. Penalties, turnovers, special teams, roster additions — all of it may look better in practice, but the real proving ground is in Champaign, Illinois, in a noon tilt that kicks off all of major college football.

The Huskers agreed that outside opinions can only change if Nebraska plays its game and plays it well.

“We really have to get this one,” Taylor-Britt said. “I want to so bad.”

Frost does too, though he communicated it differently in the few minutes between the first question and his departing “Thanks, guys” as he left the room.