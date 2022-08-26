Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern in Dublin.
Speed advantage on opening drive?
Nebraska believes it has a speed advantage over Northwestern, and the opening drive may be a way to show it.
Let’s see if the Huskers try to create a scenario where Trey Palmer is isolated on a safety downfield. He can beat almost any defensive back in the Big Ten.
Subscribe at
Omaha.com/subscribe.
GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Keep it clean
Nebraska only loses this game if it beats itself.
Keep penalties, turnovers and other mental errors to a minimum.
In other words, do what the Huskers couldn’t say year.
Stop the run
Sounds simple, but the Huskers will need to do it Saturday and all season if they are to leverage a dynamic pass rush and high-upside secondary.
Northwestern running backs represent the Wildcats’ best path to points within a less-than-explosive offense.
Who do you think will win in Dublin?
Back
Photos: Nebraska in Ireland for season opener
Myles Farmer (4) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Travis Vokolek (83) smiles during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lines are painted ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium home of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. Photographed on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Duvall, the head football strength & conditioning coach, leads a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Henrich (42) dances during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quinton Newsome (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and Casey Thompson (11) warm up during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to the edge of the field following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator for Nebraska, speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew members cleans between seats at Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer (28) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr., (22) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eteva Mauga-Clements (22) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players, from left, Brant Banks (74), Hunter Anthony (77) and Teddy Prochazka (65) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans and other tourists walk near Dublin Castle on Tuesday ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridges over the River Liffey as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird flies over the River Liffey on Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Graeme Derham, of Dublin, performs in the Temple Bar district Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar district on Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker and Wildcat flags and Irish and American flags fly over a bar Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shadows and people as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The courtyard at Dublin Castle in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, and Angela, his wife, arrive alongside players for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (83), Ezra Miller (66), Chris Hickman (87) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!