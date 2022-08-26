Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern in Dublin.

* * *

Speed advantage on opening drive?

Nebraska believes it has a speed advantage over Northwestern, and the opening drive may be a way to show it.

Let’s see if the Huskers try to create a scenario where Trey Palmer is isolated on a safety downfield. He can beat almost any defensive back in the Big Ten.

— Sam McKewon

Keep it clean

Nebraska only loses this game if it beats itself.

Keep penalties, turnovers and other mental errors to a minimum.

In other words, do what the Huskers couldn’t say year.

— Jimmy Watkins

Stop the run

Sounds simple, but the Huskers will need to do it Saturday and all season if they are to leverage a dynamic pass rush and high-upside secondary.

Northwestern running backs represent the Wildcats’ best path to points within a less-than-explosive offense.​