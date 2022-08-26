 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern in Dublin.

Speed advantage on opening drive?

Nebraska believes it has a speed advantage over Northwestern, and the opening drive may be a way to show it.

Let’s see if the Huskers try to create a scenario where Trey Palmer is isolated on a safety downfield. He can beat almost any defensive back in the Big Ten.

— Sam McKewon

Keep it clean

Nebraska only loses this game if it beats itself.

Keep penalties, turnovers and other mental errors to a minimum.

In other words, do what the Huskers couldn’t say year.

— Jimmy Watkins

Stop the run

Sounds simple, but the Huskers will need to do it Saturday and all season if they are to leverage a dynamic pass rush and high-upside secondary.

Northwestern running backs represent the Wildcats’ best path to points within a less-than-explosive offense.​

— Evan Bland

