Three big questions for Nebraska's spring football game

LINCOLN - Nebraska football plays its annual spring game April 9, and questions about the 2022 team abound. We’ve narrowed it down to three that may not be answered by Saturday, but we’ll ponder as the game progresses.

>>Nebraska offensive linemen say they’re moving the line of scrimmage in a different way this spring. How evident will it be? Your eyes won’t lie on that one; NU does not possess one of its great defensive front sevens at the moment, so the o-line should have a bit of an advantage Saturday. If the pile of linemen and inside linebackers is moving backward at a better clip than last season, be encouraged. And if it isn’t, well, we promise to be objective about it.

>>Just how much will Nebraska miss its defensive Swiss Army Knife, JoJo Domann? He was a do-it-all nickel for the last seasons inside NU’s program, and the Huskers may have to use two or three guys – watch Isaac Gifford and Chris Kolarevic- to do the job Domann once did on his own. Kolarevic should be pretty handy against the run while Gifford, a little smaller, is a natural cover guy. Domann excelled at both, and also took away the jet sweep from most opponents for several years because of his ability to set the edge and pursue ball carriers. It’d be fun to see NU try a jet sweep in the spring game and see what happens.

>>Is the passing game smooth or disjointed? This is more of a 50/50 proposition; Scott Frost’s most recent comments about his offense indicate the quarterbacks remain a work in progress, especially as it relates to their progressions on given plays. What you’ll want to look for are QBs who take the proper drops, get the ball out on time and put the ball in spots where receivers can run after the catch. Big plays can come from short passes, and while offensive coordinator Mark Whipple desires to be aggressive, his offense contains a lot of the shorter, more efficient throws that make for a move-the-chains attack. Moving the chains can become chunk plays when receivers have room to rumble in the open field.

