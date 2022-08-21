Three Nebraskans experience “surreal” moment of becoming Husker captains

LINCOLN – Travis Vokolek took a call from an old friend Saturday night reminding him just how big a deal his new title is.

Nebraska’s No. 1 tight end was only hours into his official role as co-captain when he heard from the guy who held both of those jobs as a Husker last year. Austin Allen – now in an NFL training camp with the New York Giants – offered a few reminders to the sixth-year college player. Be vocal. Confront people. Be the best leader you can be.

“I’ve soaked it in,” Vokolek said Sunday. “I think it’s a great honor to be a captain and I’m really ready to attack it.”

The Huskers agreed that there are more than a dozen leaders on the roster of 150-plus players but that the four they voted on about 10 days ago – edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, inside linebacker Nick Henrich and Vokolek – deserve the honor. All are entering at least their fourth year in the program and already hold their degrees.

“Really proud of that group, where they’ve come from, what they’ve become and the leadership they’re giving us,” NU coach Scott Frost said.

That three defensive players are part of the quartet speaks to the continuity of that side of the ball, Frost said. Henrich and Nelson – in-state products out of Omaha Burke and Scottsbluff, respectively – were among the team’s top four tackle leaders last season. Tannor has appeared in the maximum 44 games for Nebraska the previous four years.

Tannor has also come the furthest, teammates said. Nelson joked that the Georgia native was “kind of a hot mess” and “a problem guy” early in his career. That flipped drastically last year and carried through the offseason. Teammates recognized it with their votes.

Said Henrich: “I don’t think I’ve seen more growth out of a single person.”

“I feel like I already had a voice on the team,” Tannor said. “Nothing changed. Everyone knows I’m a captain now, but I’m still the same Caleb Tannor.”

Henrich and Nelson – roommates now and since their freshman years – shared the moment together. Both labeled the honor “surreal” but have gone about their work from opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. Henrich, who has amped up his demeanor in college. Nelson, who has learned to tone down and channel his fiery passion during games and practices.

“We’ve been side by side the whole way so when both of us got named, there was a tear or two shed – and a big hug,” Nelson said. “It’s an honor.”

All four elected leaders are new after last year’s captains moved on from the program. It’s the first time since 2018 – Adrian Martinez’s freshman campaign – that a quarterback isn’t among the NU captains. Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to start at QB for the Huskers eight months after arriving on campus.

Frost said he didn’t necessarily want to name two offensive players and two defensive ones, though multiple ones received votes on both sides of the ball. He wanted the four best leaders.

Now they have new official titles, with the charge of continuing to do what they’ve been doing.