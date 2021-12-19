Three paths to talent as Scott Frost rebuilds Nebraska's roster

LINCOLN — Autonomy isn’t always a luxury.

Consider the college football coach. He is both head chef and produce shopper, ball coach and general manager. He can add or subtract any player from a roster — shape it as he pleases — but is responsible for it, too. There’s no front office to blame.

The art of talent acquisition has become trickier than ever, too, with a fully humming transfer portal; name, image and likeness deals; and the development of multiple recruiting classes at once.

“Our goal is to try and be as nimble as we can through all of those changes and adjustments to college football and try to accumulate the best players we can and put the best team together as we can,” coach Scott Frost said on signing day for a smallish class that stands at 14.

One week before Christmas, that leaves Frost and his staff walking three paths at once:

First: Finish strong in the transfer portal, which includes landing the most experienced quarterback possible. So far, the Huskers have five transfers, including most recently New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.