 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Three paths to talent as Scott Frost rebuilds Nebraska's roster
1 comment
topical
FOOTBALL

Three paths to talent as Scott Frost rebuilds Nebraska's roster

Frost

Talent acquisition in college football has become trickier with the transfer portal, NIL and developing multiple recruiting classes simultaneously. Scott Frost and his staff are currently walking three paths at once.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — Autonomy isn’t always a luxury.

Consider the college football coach. He is both head chef and produce shopper, ball coach and general manager. He can add or subtract any player from a roster — shape it as he pleases — but is responsible for it, too. There’s no front office to blame.

The art of talent acquisition has become trickier than ever, too, with a fully humming transfer portal; name, image and likeness deals; and the development of multiple recruiting classes at once.

“Our goal is to try and be as nimble as we can through all of those changes and adjustments to college football and try to accumulate the best players we can and put the best team together as we can,” coach Scott Frost said on signing day for a smallish class that stands at 14.

One week before Christmas, that leaves Frost and his staff walking three paths at once:

First: Finish strong in the transfer portal, which includes landing the most experienced quarterback possible. So far, the Huskers have five transfers, including most recently New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

Second: Add a few more players to the 2022 class from the high school or junior college ranks

Third: Make quick hay — in the spring this time — with a well-developed group of 2023 targets, many of whom have seen Nebraska multiple times.

The portal — the QB — comes first. Several targets — Myles Brennan, Dillon Gabriel, Michael Penix — have taken themselves off the board with decisions. A few more options may enter after bowl game appearances or the end of runs in the FCS playoffs. Others remain active in the portal.

One is Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis, a three-year starter who threw for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns in Los Angeles. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has a skillset that fits the interest of new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. A source confirmed the Huskers’ interest, and one Trojan-related media outlet (Inside USC) said Slovis is looking at Arizona, NU and California, which may be adding Purdue transfer Jack Plummer.

Other portal quarterbacks of interest include Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada, Incarnate Word’s Cam Ward, Texas’ Casey Thompson, Auburn’s Bo Nix, Minnesota’s Zack Annexstad, Boise State’s Jack Sears and Connecticut’s Jack Zergiotis, who once held a scholarship offer from Whipple when he was coach at Massachusetts and could in theory be a preferred walk-on to a bigger school.

Nebraska has more needs in the portal, including center — where the team lacks a starter after Cam Jurgens declared for the NFL draft — running back, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, pass rusher and, unless 2022 junior college signee DeShon Singleton is the immediate answer, safety, where NU looks to pair Myles Farmer — whom coaches view as an All-Big Ten talent — with a seasoned, smart back-end player similar to Marquel Dismuke.

In the 2022 class, Nebraska will continue to pursue players at positions of need, including running back, where Lake Charles (La.) Prep’s TreVonte’ Citizen could be a long-shot option, even as he weighs offers from LSU, Texas and Auburn.

Other 2022 prospects who could round out NU’s class:

Snow College (Utah) defensive end Seleti Fevaleaki: The Division I bounce-back candidate was a 2017 prep grad who has been on a two-year Mormon mission and played with BYU before taking the junior college route. He officially visited Nebraska last weekend and is considering Oklahoma State, among others.

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic defensive back Kylon Griffin: He decommitted from Mississippi State on Dec. 1 after eight months and plans to visit NU in January. The three-star dynamic returner is approaching double-digit Power Five offers including Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee.

Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane: He backed off his Washington pledge this week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. He includes the Huskers among roughly a dozen suitors he’ll consider leading up to the February signing period.

Coahoma CC (Miss.) defensive back Reginald Johnson: He has four years to play three and has reported no other interested schools of late. Johnson appeared in four games last year with 10 tackles and four pass breakups.

St. Louis Chaminade receiver Elijah Griffin: Nebraska offered the 6-3, 185-pounder as it hired receivers coach Mickey Joseph in early December. He’ll extend his recruitment as he considers Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas State and NU.​

Among 2023 prospects, Nebraska already has in-state commits from Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula. NU has additional in-state offers out to Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman, Southeast outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti and Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan. If the Huskers land all of them — and they have a chance — they may be 25% finished with their class.

Other 2023 prospects to watch closely:

Princeton (N.J.) Hun offensive guard Zachary Aamland: Strong offer list for a player who has interest in the Huskers. Pittsburgh appears to be the favorite.

Lehi (Utah) Skyridge outside linebacker Tausili Akana: The brother of Husker volleyball player Keonilei Akana, Tausili had 78 tackles — 28 for loss — 13 sacks and 23 hurries last season.

Pleasant Valley (Iowa) defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe: Tall, lean lineman took in NU’s game against Iowa, which is the likely favorite for this high four-star player.

Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) receiver Jaidyn Doss: Racked up almost 2,500 all-purpose yards the past two seasons as one of the Kansas City metro area’s best players. NU has a shot, but Michigan and Michigan State are in the door, too.

Chicago Simeon receiver Malik Elzy: This four-star may be a tough pull away from Notre Dame or Mississippi, but the 6-3, 200-pounder was part of a group of Chicago recruits who did well at an NU camp.

Ankeny (Iowa) quarterback JJ Kohl: At 6-6 and 225, Kohl already has the size, and Nebraska liked his tools during a summer camp trip to Lincoln. Kohl threw for 2,185 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington safety Watts McBride: NU offered the first scholarship to this all-state defensive back who doubles as an elite rugby player.

Waverly (Iowa) Shell Rock outside linebacker Asa Newsom: He’s the younger brother of Husker defensive end Mosai Newsom, who should be in line for more playing time in 2022. Asa had seven sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season.

Lincoln High receiver Beni Ngoyi: He lacks a Husker offer, but Kansas, Kansas State and Northern Illinois among others are intrigued by the 6-4, 180-pounder who had 25 catches for 467 yards this season.

Des Moines Southeast Polk tackle Kadyn Proctor: Another five-star within three hours of NU’s campus. If new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has recruiting chops, he’ll get the Huskers in the conversation.

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic receiver Shelton Sampson: Joseph has been recruiting this five-star for several years, and will do so now for the Huskers. Through 10 games, Sampson had 28 catches for 728 yards.

Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge: Just a Miami (Ohio) offer thus far, but Sledge will be on the radars of many Midwestern schools.

Chicago Kenwood Academy cornerback Kahlil Tate: Teammate Jalil Martin just signed with the Huskers. Tate’s 6-1, 185-pound frame will attract a lot of calls.