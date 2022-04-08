 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Three predictions for Nebraska's spring football game

SAM MCKEWON'S BOLD PREDICTION

One or two of Nebraska’s young pass rushers nab at least one sack, and perhaps two. Blaise Gunnerson, Jimari Butler or someone else should have success getting around the edge of NU’s offensive line given that the team’s top two tackles, Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran, won’t be playing. While NU’s run defense could struggle mightily against a healthy stable of backs and a deep group of interior linemen, the Husker pass game might be under duress at times.

Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) and Blaise Gunnerson sacks Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the first half of their game at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

EVAN BLAND'S BOLD PREDICTION 

A big play or two from Trey Palmer. The receiver and LSU transfer may hold the title as Nebraska’s fastest player and that speed will be on display, whether through deep balls or catch-and-runs. The Huskers’ highest-profile offseason addition so far other than Casey Thompson is on his way to being a face of the offense, and it begins Saturday. The only question is whether he follows a touchdown with an end-zone celebration.​

Receiver Trey Palmer had 30 catches for 344 yards last season at LSU, including five grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown in a win over Texas A&M.

JIMMY WATKINS BOLD PREDICTION

We’ll see a Pick 6. The offense is new and the receivers have been rotating with different quarterbacks all spring. Plus, most of these QBs lack experience. Someone’s timing will be off, or somebody will miss a throw. And when they do, Nebraska’s athletic defensive backs will pounce on the opportunity.

Myles Farmer (left) and Quinton Newsome (right) both return in 2022 to play big roles in the Husker secondary. They'll be helped if Caleb Tannor (center) and the rest of Nebraska's pass rushers improve next season.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

