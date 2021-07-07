Through new endorsement, Adrian Martinez will share story of overcoming adversity

Nebraska’s most high-profile football player is partnering with a national deodorant brand.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is among 14 college athletes across a variety of sports and schools who will work with Degree deodorant, the company revealed Wednesday.

He will be part of a #BreakingLimits team in which individuals share how they’ve overcome personal and societal challenges, encouraging others to break their own limits. Reps will also help fund local community projects like youth organizations and recreation centers.

Martinez’s own story includes moving past multiple injuries in high school and college as well as being benched for a time last season. The fourth-year junior also dealt with his mother’s death when he was 10 years old.

“Throughout my time, I’ve managed to overcome adversity with the help of my teammates, friends, and family to break limits on the football field,” Martinez tweeted. “As a #DegreePartner, I look forward to sharing my full story with you.”