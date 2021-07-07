Through new endorsement, Adrian Martinez will share story of overcoming adversity

Nebraska’s most high-profile football player is partnering with a national deodorant brand.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez is among 14 college athletes across a variety of sports and schools who will work with Degree deodorant, the company revealed Wednesday.
He will be part of a #BreakingLimits team in which individuals share how they’ve overcome personal and societal challenges, encouraging others to break their own limits. Reps will also help fund local community projects like youth organizations and recreation centers.
Martinez’s own story includes moving past multiple injuries in high school and college as well as being benched for a time last season. The fourth-year junior also dealt with his mother’s death when he was 10 years old.
“Throughout my time, I’ve managed to overcome adversity with the help of my teammates, friends, and family to break limits on the football field,” Martinez tweeted. “As a #DegreePartner, I look forward to sharing my full story with you.”
Martinez’s deal is the latest, but far from the only, deal struck by Nebraska athletes since they could begin profiting financially from their name, image and likeness (NIL) a week ago. The QB already had been recording a podcast and sending personalized videos to fans before joining with the national company.
“Our Degree team strongly believes that movement has the power to unlock physical, mental and social benefits that can transform lives, and being able to work with extraordinary college athletes who embody this every day is something Degree and Unilever are thrilled to celebrate," Degree senior marketing manager Chiara Grillo said in a statement. “We now have an opportunity to further champion the stories of how college athletes have overcome personal and societal challenges and how they encourage others to keep moving to break their own limits.”
The only other football player in the group is Wisconsin senior defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. Former Nebraska men’s basketball player Cam Mack — now with Prairie View A&M — is in the lineup as well. The rest of the sponsors are:
Asjia O’Neal (Texas women's volleyball), Bailey Moody (Alabama wheelchair basketball), Chayla Edwards (Wisconsin women’s ice hockey), Emma Hoffart (Missouri Western State softball), Jazmyn Foberg (Florida women's gymnastics), Jhenna Gabriel (Texas women’s volleyball), Lawrence Sapp (Cincinnati para swimming), Logan Eggleston (Texas women’s volleyball), Mitchell Pehlke (Ohio State lacrosse), Nimari Burnett (Alabama basketball) and Saquan Singleton (New Mexico men’s basketball).
