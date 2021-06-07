Tight end Chase Androff commits to Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Nebraska football on Monday night landed its first commit out of a big official visit weekend when Lakeville (Minnesota) South tight end Chase Androff announced on Twitter he'd pledged for the Huskers.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder was one of eight official visitors over the weekend. The three-star prospect was hosted by offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, also from Lakeville, and described his visit to The World-Herald as "very amazing."

He becomes the third commit for the 2022 class, joining Orlando Olympia receiver Victor Jones and Columbus middle linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

Androff played as a blocking tight end in a Lakeville South offense that runs almost exclusively out of the T formation, so his pass-catching highlights are limited. Androff did show to be a powerful blocker.

