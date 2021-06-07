 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tight end Chase Androff commits to Nebraska football
0 comments
topical alert
FOOTBALL

Tight end Chase Androff commits to Nebraska football

Chase Androff

Chase Androff, a three-star tight end from Minnesota, committed to Nebraska on Monday after officially visiting over the weekend.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker welcomes summer and thinks back to how he spent his summers preparing for Husker football season.

LINCOLN — Nebraska football on Monday night landed its first commit out of a big official visit weekend when Lakeville (Minnesota) South tight end Chase Androff announced on Twitter he'd pledged for the Huskers.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder was one of eight official visitors over the weekend. The three-star prospect was hosted by offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, also from Lakeville, and described his visit to The World-Herald as "very amazing."

He becomes the third commit for the 2022 class, joining Orlando Olympia receiver Victor Jones and Columbus middle linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

Androff played as a blocking tight end in a Lakeville South offense that runs almost exclusively out of the T formation, so his pass-catching highlights are limited. Androff did show to be a powerful blocker.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert