Tight end Travis Vokolek among Huskers who didn't travel to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A key member of the defensive line rotation and one of Nebraska’s top tight ends didn’t travel and won’t be part of Saturday’s game at Illinois.

D-lineman Casey Rogers and tight end Travis Vokolek aren’t among NU’s 74-man travel roster. Chris Hickman likely ascends to the No. 2 spot at tight end in Vokolek’s absence, with Chancellor Brewington also in the mix. Nebraska will likely shuffle through 5-6 defensive linemen on its three-man front, especially with mid-80s temperatures and a heat index of 98 degrees leading up to kickoff.

Other pregame notes:

» Gretna grad and Morningside transfer Brendan Franke spent much of warmups booming kicks through the end zone. With fellow potential kickoff specialists Kelen Meyer and Josh Jasek not on the trip, Franke appears to be NU’s option as it looks for touchbacks on special teams.

» Running backs on the trip are Sevion Morrison, Markese Stepp, Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson, along with walk-ons Zach Weinmaster and Cooper Jewett. Jacquez Yant and Marvin Scott did not travel, nor did receiver/back Will Nixon.

» Left tackle Turner Corcoran went through warmups after being limited during camp. It remains unclear how much the second-year freshman may play, with Brant Banks another option on the edge.